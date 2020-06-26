Jason Greenblatt to settler leaders: Stop attacking Trump

The focus of the online roundtable, that was watched by thousands of viewers throughout Israel and around the world, was the issue of the diplomatic and legal implications of the apparent annexation, whether Israel will face sanctions, and if so, how it should deal with them.

Former US special envoy Jason Greenblatt noted during the hearing: "Settlement leaders and the right-wing leadership should not attack President Trump and Jared Kushner. They need to explain what their concerns are without simply criticizing. It's not fair. A future Palestinian state will not pose a threat to Israel. "

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin (Credit: Shurat HaDin) Regarding the international implications for the annexation process , he commented: “If the EU takes drastic measures against Israel, they will eventually regret it, because they need the State of Israel. It is no longer a small country. Any discussion on the subject held by the UN will be a waste of time and will certainly will not help the Palestinians. It will only delay peace. The reason why there is no peace is not annexation, because there was no peace between Israel and the Palestinians before 1967.”

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin said: "In the coming days, the State of Israel is going to decide the most important issues in its history. President Trump’s peace plan contains many legal and diplomatic challenges, which Israel will be required to address in the near future. I trust that the roundtable that was held this evening will shed some light on the numerous questions surrounding the implications of Israeli annexation in Judea and Samaria.”