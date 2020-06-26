The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jason Greenblatt to settler leaders: Stop attacking Trump

Greenblatt's remarks were made Thursday evening at Shurat HaDin’s virtual roundtable, entitled "Pulling the Annexation Trigger."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 26, 2020 07:23
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin and Former US special envoy Jason Greenblatt in a roundtable discussion, June 25, 2020
Less than a week before the apparent annexation, Shurat HaDin, the human rights organization that specializes in the legal and economic struggle against terrorist organizations, held a virtual roundtable on Thursday evening with a panel of legal experts discussing US President Donald Trump's peace plan and the implications of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.
Jason Greenblatt, former US special envoy to the Middle East, participated in the discussion, moderated by Adv. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin, along with international lawyers and experts such as Prof. Alan Dershowitz and former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.
The focus of the online roundtable, that was watched by thousands of viewers throughout Israel and around the world, was the issue of the diplomatic and legal implications of the apparent annexation, whether Israel will face sanctions, and if so, how it should deal with them.  
Former US special envoy Jason Greenblatt noted during the hearing: "Settlement leaders and the right-wing leadership should not attack President Trump and Jared Kushner. They need to explain what their concerns are without simply criticizing. It's not fair. A future Palestinian state will not pose a threat to Israel. "
Regarding the international implications for the annexation process, he commented: “If the EU takes drastic measures against Israel, they will eventually regret it, because they need the State of Israel. It is no longer a small country. Any discussion on the subject held by the UN will be a waste of time and will certainly will not help the Palestinians. It will only delay peace. The reason why there is no peace is not annexation, because there was no peace between Israel and the Palestinians before 1967.”
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin (Credit: Shurat HaDin)Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin (Credit: Shurat HaDin)
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin said: "In the coming days, the State of Israel is going to decide the most important issues in its history. President Trump’s peace plan contains many legal and diplomatic challenges, which Israel will be required to address in the near future. I trust that the roundtable that was held this evening will shed some light on the numerous questions surrounding the implications of Israeli annexation in Judea and Samaria.”


Tags Jason Greenblatt Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by