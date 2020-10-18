The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem deputy mayor, UAE businessman discuss economic ties

"Business and economy are the best foundation to bring peoples of different nations together. Their interest becomes common, the safeguard of a long-lasting cooperation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 12:37
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum meets with UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum meets with UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum met with Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of the Al Habtoor Group (AHG), a large conglomerate headquartered in the UAE, in Dubai on Sunday to discuss economic ties between the UAE and Israel.
Hassan-Nahoum was joined by Dorian Barak, an investor and entrepreneur who co-founded the UAE-Israel Business Council with the deputy mayor. Al Habtoor welcomed the two at AHG's head office in Dubai.
"Business and economy are the best foundation to bring peoples of different nations together. Their interest becomes common, the safeguard of a long-lasting cooperation," said Al Habtoor.
“We realized the importance of economic ties, and that is why we founded the UAE-Israel Business Council even before the agreement was signed,” said Hassan-Nahoum.
“We see tremendous opportunities for both nations and hope that with strong backers like the Al Habtoor Group we will see strong economic ties underpin a warm peace," added the deputy mayor. "Mayor Moshe Lion and I will be delighted to welcome you to Jerusalem to explore opportunities together, especially given your achievements here in the UAE and your longstanding commitment to this agreement.”
Al Habtoor added that he is "happy to welcome Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Mr Dorian Barak in my office and in my hotel the Habtoor Palace, and every Israeli who visits my country."
"We share with the Israelis the same values of hard work and commitment to success, and the same ambitions to build innovative and leading economies in the world," said Al Habtoor. "Between our business know-how and Israeli innovative technologies, the opportunities for cooperation are endless.”
Hassan-Nahoum arrived in Dubai earlier this month to encourage investments in Jerusalem businesses.
"I believe that there is incredible potential for Jerusalem to be a significant platform for the warm peace we are building with the UAE," Hassan-Nahoum told The Jerusalem Post shortly before departing to Dubai. "Jerusalem is not only a hub of leading universities and technology but we also share a common value of diversity with the UAE."
The Jerusalem deputy mayor said she believes Arab residents of Jerusalem will have great economic opportunities from peace between Israel and the UAE.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


