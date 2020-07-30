The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem mayor begs protesters for night off

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 30, 2020 12:47
Israeli Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Jerusalem, July 25, 2020 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Israeli Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Jerusalem, July 25, 2020
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, pleaded with the heads of the protest movements against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to cancel demonstrations set for Thursday night.
The demonstrations are set to begin after the end of the fast of Tisha B'av. But Lion said they should take the night off.
"I call upon all the protesters to refrain from demonstrating today out of concern for security forces and residents of the city after a day of fasting amid heavy heat," Lion told the leaders of the protest movements. "Tisha B'av is not like other days. It is a long fast day that this year is exhaustingly hot. I hope my request will be answered."
A spokesman for the Black Flag protest movement responded that the demonstrations would take place as planned.
"We ask the mayor of Jerusalem to have the police protect the protesters, maintain their democratic right to demonstrate and prevent police violence against citizens who come to protect the State of Israel from the inciting convict Netanyahu."    
One of the leaders of the protesters said the mayor was "just looking for a headline" and "if he was serious, he would have coordinated with us a week or two ago instead of putting out a press release hours before thousands of people are planning on coming."


