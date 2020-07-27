The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem works to allow bars to stay open despite coronavirus rules

Some 15 businesses were able to stay open thanks to the efforts of the municipality and are following the "Purple Ribbon" rules of the Health Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2020 12:22
JOYOUS, LARGELY maskless patrons dance at a bar in Jerusalem’s shuk, as eateries and nightlife spots reopened on May 27 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
JOYOUS, LARGELY maskless patrons dance at a bar in Jerusalem's shuk, as eateries and nightlife spots reopened on May 27
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
When new coronavirus regulations were announced ordering bars to close about two weeks ago, the Jerusalem Municipality began working hard to find a way to allow them to stay open and was able to arrange licenses for 15 bars within 24 hours.
The Health Ministry regulations ordered any business with a bar license to close. The municipality formed a special team that worked with businesses to issue them a "snack bar" license which would allow them to reopen.
The municipality also worked with businesses to ensure that they understood and followed Health Ministry regulations and set up the layout of the businesses to follow the rules as well.
Some 15 businesses were able to stay open thanks to the efforts of the municipality and are following the "Purple Ribbon" rules of the Health Ministry.
"Until recently, we didn't have the bureaucratic need to get into the definitions of restaurant or bar and then came the coronavirus regulations, and they decided that bars would close and restaurants would stay open - this was without relating to the character of the place which is sometimes almost exactly the same," said Hagi Hirshman, owner of the Shoshana Bar in Jerusalem. "My bar/restaurant is a family place, the type of place that even before the customer sits, the bartender is already giving him his drink and that with the music conversations can still be held."
"One morning, I picked up the phone for the Business Promotion Division of the Jerusalem Municipality and asked if they could help us in any way. That same evening, representatives from the division arrived, after a clarification at the scene, we understood there's a possibility that I could open as a snack bar, according to Health Ministry regulations. The next day, we finished the bureaucratic processes and in the afternoon I was already with a temporary license and in the evening we were already open," added Hirshman.
"We're in a time of survival, the situation isn't simple," explained Hirshman. "I'm happy that the municipality has the back of business owners and I call on all Jerusalemites to just come. Come, drink, eat and enjoy while following the regulations. In the end of the day, your fun is our bread."
The Jerusalem Municipality has implemented a number of measures to help local businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, including exemptions on fees, local taxes, rent breaks and helping businesses make websites.


