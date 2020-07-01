The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish Agency aliyah head tells of assistance to diaspora during corona

In addition to providing financial support, Shai Felber said that the Jewish Agency has continued providing educational activities and connections to Israel

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 1, 2020 17:10
Shai Felber, director general of the Jewish Agency Integration and Aliyah Unit (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Shai Felber, director general of the Jewish Agency Integration and Aliyah Unit
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
 Speaking with Steve Linde, Jerusalem Report editor at the Jerusalem Post’s virtual conference, ‘COVID-19 and the Jews: Challenges and Opportunities,  Shai Felber, director general of the Jewish Agency Integration and Aliyah Unit, explained that the Jewish Agency has been acting to provide assistance to numerous Jewish organizations in the Diaspora, such as synagogues and educational institutions, that have been unable to sustain themselves financially, due to the crisis. The Agency is providing four-year, interest-free loans to organizations, he said, and to date, has lent out $9.5 million. 
LEUMIT
In addition to providing financial support, Felber said that the Jewish Agency has continued providing educational activities and connections to Israel, via Zoom, including conferences, history classes, and even virtual summer camps.  
Felber also noted that the Jewish Agency has seen increased requests regarding Aliyah from North America, France, and the former Soviet Union. He explained that this is due to several reasons – the rise of antisemitism due to Corona, the growing appreciation for the Israeli health care system, poor economic conditions in their home countries, which have caused them to look to Israel, and the perception that Israel has handled the Corona crisis better than many other countries. “People are starting to think that for the future and for their kids, that Israel is a viable option,” he said. 


