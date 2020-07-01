Jewish Agency aliyah head tells of assistance to diaspora during corona

LEUMIT

In addition to providing financial support, Felber said that the Jewish Agency has continued providing educational activities and connections to Israel, via Zoom, including conferences, history classes, and even virtual summer camps.

Felber also noted that the Jewish Agency has seen increased requests regarding Aliyah from North America, France, and the former Soviet Union. He explained that this is due to several reasons – the rise of antisemitism due to Corona, the growing appreciation for the Israeli health care system, poor economic conditions in their home countries, which have caused them to look to Israel, and the perception that Israel has handled the Corona crisis better than many other countries. “People are starting to think that for the future and for their kids, that Israel is a viable option,” he said.