Jewish Agency, Chabad help Jewish families around the work mark Passover

In the shadow of COVID-19 restrictions which are still felt around the world, The Jewish Agency, in collaboration with Chabad and Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, and a Jewish donor from Australia, has launched a worldwide campaign to distribute more than 45,000 Passover packages of matzah to Jews in remote corners of the world, including Azerbaijan, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and others, where kosher food is not available.The campaign is supported by the Werdiger family from Australia.
Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog, said: “While here in the State of Israel, after a year of closures and restrictions, we are preparing to celebrate the Passover Seder together with family and friends, many Jewish communities around the world will celebrate Passover, the holiday of freedom, in small, restricted family groups, in a strict closure. We pray that this year will bring about a change so that all communities can return to a normal routine. I congratulate everyone who has contributed and worked in this mission of mutual responsibility to ensure the success of the complex operation of transporting and distributing matzah and wine to communities around the world.”
Nehama Werdiger from Australia, said: “It is a great mitzvah for us to provide Jewish communities around the world with the opportunity to celebrate the holiday like any other Jew. We chose to donate the wine and matzah that symbolize the holiday to ensure that every person has enough for the Seder. We live far from Israel, but the State of Israel and the Jews in the Diaspora around the world are close to our hearts, and we are happy and delighted to provide assistance.”
