Passover in Muslim countries: Matza in Iran, seder in UAE

Matza baking is well underway in Iran and Bahrain, deliveries of essential Passover items is gathering steam, and preparations for the seder, as well as pre-holiday events are in full swing.

In Tehran, the matza factory which begins operating approximately three weeks before Passover begins has been churning out several tons of machine-made matza for the local community overseen by Chief Rabbi of Tehran Rabbi Yehuda Gerami.

There are approximately 12,000 Jews in Iran, mostly in Tehran but with communities also in Shiraz, Isfahan and beyond.

In addition to the locally made matza, some 250 kg of “shmura matza,” produced with greater stringencies and in a more difficult process than regular matza and often used specifically on Seder night, was imported into Iran from Azerbaijan.

And the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS), an association of rabbis serving Jewish communities in 14 Muslim-majority countries, has been busy sending matza to Jews in some of the most politically perilous places in the world, including Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and Lebanon.

In Uzbekistan, Rabbi Shlomo Babaev from the capital city of Tashkent prepared 560 bottles of wine for use at the Seder and over Passover, and slaughtered 120 chickens brought to him my members of the Jewish community for consumption over the holiday. In addition, the organization has sent several thousand Seder boxes including Seder night essentials to Jewish communities across the the Muslim world ahead of Passover, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and beyond.

“It is heartwarming to see how rabbis in Muslim countries are helping each other in providing logistics and assistance in transportation of matza, to assure that every Jew is able to celebrate the holiday,” said chairman of the alliance Rabbi Mendy Chitrik.

“This year, the rabbis at the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States have provided matza and Pesach amenities to 14 ARIS member countries and to individuals in 8 additional Muslim countries. The assistance of our governments in assuring that we can have our Passover religious needs cannot be underestimated.”

On the Arabian peninsula, the newly established Association of Gulf Jewish Communities imported some 300kg of matza for local communities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and beyond.

There are around 1,200 Jews living in the Gulf countries, the overwhelming majority of whom are expats from around the world but who also include 50 Jews in a community dating back some 140 years in Bahrain.

The Bahraini Jewish community also produced some locally made matza as well

The Jewish Council of the Emirates, one of the major Jewish community organizations in the country, will be hosting a communal seder in Dubai on Seder night next Saturday night, and expects anywhere between 100 to 150 guests to attend.

Additionally, the AGJC leadership has been invited to Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi where the JCE’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna and Senior Rabbi Eli Abadie Rabbi Yehuda Sarna together with military chaplains and the Jewish Welfare Board will host a Passover celebration with holiday food and conversation for U.S. troops stationed at the base.

The program will also be webcast for other U.S. bases in the Gulf, where an estimated a total 1,000 Jews across the regional bases.

Abadie will also be leading a Zoom talk on the topic of “Seder Essentials,” with a 30-minute seder focusing on the themes of the holiday and a question and answer session.

“It is very exciting to see such demand for Passover programming in the Gulf this year,” said Abadie. “As many will be leading their own seder this year due to less travel because of the pandemic, we are looking forward to offering the Seder Essentials webinar in order to provide them with tools and tips for doing so.”