Jewish Agency to develop programs for Aliyah of medical professionals

“This is the time to strengthen Israeli society, including through the arrival of hundreds of new olim doctors who will join medical teams working day and night on the Covid-19 health crisis.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 03:39
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog with new immigrant doctors Yael Cohen who made Aliyah from Spain and is now an intern at Ichilov Hospital, and Ary Scharovsky, who made Aliyah from Argentina and is now an anesthesiologist at Beilinson Hospital. (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog with new immigrant doctors Yael Cohen who made Aliyah from Spain and is now an intern at Ichilov Hospital, and Ary Scharovsky, who made Aliyah from Argentina and is now an anesthesiologist at Beilinson Hospital.
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
 The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors will convene this week to adopt new guidelines that reinforce crucial elements of the organization’s mission serving the pressing needs of Israeli society and world Jewry during the pandemic era, including the introduction of comprehensive programs for physicians and medical professionals from around the world who will join the Israeli health care system.
As the world marks one year since the start of the pandemic, The Jewish Agency’s new guidelines will focus on continued Aliyah, as well as the rehabilitation of pandemic-stricken communities in Israel and around the world.
Hundreds of global Jewish leaders will join the virtual event. The meeting will be led by Jewish Agency chairman of the board Michael Siegal and chairman of the executive Isaac Herzog.
In 2020, over 950 medical and paramedical professionals immigrated to Israel, including more than 300 physicians who made Aliyah with assistance from The Jewish Agency.
Accordingly, The Jewish Agency decided to develop targeted programs for immigrant doctors, facilitating their rapid integration into hospitals and clinics throughout the country.
The programs will enable medical professionals to start studying Hebrew abroad. Upon arrival in Israel, they will be integrated into joint programs with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and Health Ministry, as well as into Masa Israel Journey programs.
“This is the time to strengthen Israeli society, including through the arrival of hundreds of new olim doctors who will join medical teams working day and night on the Covid-19 health crisis,” Herzog said. “Aliyah holds huge potential to boost the Israeli economy.”


