Jewish Agency to develop programs for Aliyah of medical professionals

As the world marks one year since the start of the pandemic , The Jewish Agency’s new guidelines will focus on continued Aliyah, as well as the rehabilitation of pandemic-stricken communities in Israel and around the world.

Hundreds of global Jewish leaders will join the virtual event. The meeting will be led by Jewish Agency chairman of the board Michael Siegal and chairman of the executive Isaac Herzog.

In 2020, over 950 medical and paramedical professionals immigrated to Israel, including more than 300 physicians who made Aliyah with assistance from The Jewish Agency.

Accordingly, The Jewish Agency decided to develop targeted programs for immigrant doctors, facilitating their rapid integration into hospitals and clinics throughout the country.

The programs will enable medical professionals to start studying Hebrew abroad. Upon arrival in Israel, they will be integrated into joint programs with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and Health Ministry, as well as into Masa Israel Journey programs.

“This is the time to strengthen Israeli society, including through the arrival of hundreds of new olim doctors who will join medical teams working day and night on the Covid-19 health crisis,” Herzog said. “Aliyah holds huge potential to boost the Israeli economy.”

