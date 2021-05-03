Jewish Agency to provide emergency aid for Mount Meron victims' families

The emergency assistance will total NIS 4,000 and is meant to help with the cost of funeral and shiva arrangements, and demonstrate the support and solidarity of the global Jewish community.

The funds for these emergency assistance aid grants were donated by Keren Hayesod and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

“Over the past few days, The Jewish Agency has received a constant stream of messages from around the world, sending heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed at Mt. Meron. Unfortunately, The Jewish Agency has decades of experience in working with individuals and families who have suffered trauma, both in Israel and throughout the world," Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said in a statement.

"Once again, with thanks to our partners from UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and Keren Hayesod, we are mobilizing efforts to help the victims’ families through this unthinkable tragedy. This expression of unwavering support is a true example of how all Jews are responsible for one another.”

These emergency grants are one of many ways organizations are coming together since the recent tragedy.

Earlier this week, Israel's flag-carrier airline El Al announced it would offer free flight tickets for the family members of those who died on Meron, which can be used until Tuesday.

