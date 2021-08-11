Jewish National Fund launches $1M. climate solution contest

In an effort to battle the threat of global climate change and position Israel as a global hub for innovation-based climate solutions, the Jewish National Fund of Canada said Wednesday it was launching a new annual $1 million climate solutions prize.

The prize is cosponsored by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund, as well as Start-Up Nation Central and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

“It has become clear that climate change is the biggest challenge of our time. If temperatures continue to rise, all we have worked so hard to build may be at risk due to increased flooding, forest fires, and drought,” stated Jeff Hart, Executive Chair of the Climate Solutions Prize. “As Jewish people committed to Tikkun Olam – Repairing the World – we created the Climate Solutions Prize to galvanize Israel, known as the Start-up Nation, to develop breakthrough solutions to help solve the climate crisis, and even turn it into an opportunity.”

Scientists and researchers operating in Israel will be invited to submit their innovative solutions for consideration at www.climatesolutionsprize.com . Applications will be accepted starting in the fall, with the winners announced in June 2022 in conjunction with the planned week-long Climate Innovation Festival in Israel.

Between one and four winners will be selected each year for the most promising solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing carbon capture. The finalists’ solutions will be showcased in a permanent annual exhibit at the Peres Center’s Israeli Innovation Center in Jaffa.

The prize will be the largest of its type in Israel, the organization said. A separate track for Israeli start-ups offering technological solutions to battle climate change is also being run by Start-Up Nation Central.

Climate change has recently come to the forefront of global attention. This week, a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated that the world is dangerously close to runaway warming, that humans are “unequivocally” to blame, and that the world must take immediate, rapid and large-scale action to reduce emissions.