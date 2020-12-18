The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley lights Hanukkah candles with Kochavi

The ceremony was led by Rabbi (Cap.) Yehushua Gerstein, whose father and grandfather served in the American military.

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 04:05
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley lights Hanukkah candles with Kochavi. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley lights Hanukkah candles with Kochavi.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley attended a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi Thursday night.
The ceremony was led by Rabbi (Cap.) Yehushua Gerstein, whose father and grandfather served in the American military.
Rabbi Gerstein himself was born in a US military base. He made Aliyah from North Carolina in 2007, and since July 2020 he is the rabbi of the ultra-Orthodox battalion of Netzach Yehuda.
The ceremony was attended by a member of the peacekeepers force in Sinai who survived the helicopter accident in early November. It was also attended by members of the 669 elite unit, who assisted in rescuing the peacekeeper and took him to an Israeli hospital after the incident.
During the ceremony, Kochavi shared his gratitude and appreciation to Milley and to the cooperation between the American military with the IDF.
“I am happy to host General Milley in the IDF for the third time, and I thank him for a significant visit, and for a brave bond that went all year long," Kochavi said.
“The close bond between the IDF and the American military has strategic importance, and it is manifested in operational and technological cooperation that makes the IDF stronger and stronger every day in the Middle East. 
“Hanukkah is an opportunity for us to pay our gratitude to the IDF soldiers' operational activity, and to emphasize their courage,” he added.
Milley said that he is proud to be with America’s “big friend and ally,” and that he is honored for the opportunity to attend a Hanukkah lighting ceremony on its eighth night.


Tags IDF Hanukkah Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by