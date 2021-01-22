The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Just as my ancestors planted for me…Tu BiShvat 2021 with JNF-USA

Tu Bishvat became a day for planting trees, and in 1908, Jewish National Fund and the educational system officially adopted this practice.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 22, 2021 14:15
Tree planting event in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the Gaza Border (photo credit: KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE)
Tree planting event in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the Gaza Border
(photo credit: KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE)
 “The further we went, the hotter the sun got, and the more rocky and bare, repulsive and dreary the landscape became…There was hardly a tree or a shrub anywhere. Even the olive and the cactus, those fast friends of a worthless soil, had almost deserted the country.”
JNF - JPost Tu Bishvat logo competition. Vote here >>
In 1867, Mark Twain wrote the above description, part of the chronicle of his visit to the Holy Land, from his best-selling travel book, ‘The Innocents Abroad.’
How Israel got “from hardly a tree or shrub anywhere” to being the one of the only countries in the world that ended the 20th century with more trees than it had in 1900 is primarily due to the efforts of Jewish National Fund, which since its founding in 1901, has planted over 250 million trees throughout Israel.
By the late 19th century, with the decline of the Ottoman Empire, which controlled the land of Israel, the land itself had fallen into disrepair. The Galilee forests and the Carmel mountain range had been stripped of its trees, and the swamps and deserts increased.
JNF - JPost Tu Bishvat logo competition. Vote here >>
By 1903, Jewish National Fund had purchased its first parcel of land in the coastal region of Hadera, and by 1935, JNF had already planted 1.7 million trees over a total area of 1,750 acres. In the early years of its land restoration, JNF has planted large amounts of fast-growing conifers, and pine forests proliferated throughout the country.
Over the years, they changed their approach to forestry and adapted a more diverse approach, planting a wide variety of trees and shrubs. “Unlike in the past, we don’t plant wherever we can to create blanket tree cover,” says Ahuva Daniel, Deputy Director of the Eshtaol Nursery near Bet Shemesh. “Today, we have very strict forest management. All these decisions are carefully made well over a year before planting takes place so that we can locate the seeds and then have them treated and sprouted in the nursery.”
Today, KKL-JNF forestry operations focus on afforestation – establishing forests in areas where there was no previous tree cover –and reforestation in Mediterranean and semi-arid zones; ecosystem goods and services from planted forests; community forests, and international cooperation and capacity-building.  Forests in Israel today are used by the public for recreation and tourism, and urban forests and woodland near built-up areas improve air quality, reduce city heat, and maintain biodiversity.
“We are conducting extensive research to create the best strategies to support biodiversity and healthy ecosystems,” explains Gilad Ostrovsky, KKL-JNF Director of Forestry, “By developing new techniques and through careful observation of our existing forests, we actually have found more species that were thought to be extinct or under threat in the region, but our growing in our forests. We recognize that the forest itself is home to many different species, and our new focus on managing the forest to let them grow correctly will help change environmental strategies for years to come.”  
KKL-JNF is acknowledged as a world leader in managing open areas and forests in semi-arid and arid regions, combating desertification, developing and implementing advanced methods for harvesting water runoff, rehabilitation of river and stream purification through wetlands and bio filters; land conservation through sustainable agriculture; and research into and application of biological pest control techniques.
Tu Bishvat – the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat – is known as the ‘New Year of Trees,’ and marks the date on which farmers began calculating the tithing of their fruit crop for the coming year. When Jewish pioneers returned to the land in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Tu Bishvat became a day for planting trees, and in 1908, Jewish National Fund and the educational system officially adopted this practice. This year, on January 28th, the 15th of day of Shevat, KKL-JNF foresters will take delivery of the saplings that are to be planted in JNF forests around the country.
JNF - JPost Tu Bishvat logo competition. Vote here >>
In 21st century Israel, tree planting has become a high-tech operation that utilizes the most up-to-date research and technology. “Tree planting in Israel has become very research and knowledge-based,” says Hiroy Amare, manager of the KKL-JNF Golani Nursery.
KKL-JNF teams throughout Israel are readying specific types of trees that are best suited for each region. In Israel’s north, Tabor Oak, Cypress, and Eucalyptus saplings are being readied for planting, while staff in Israel’s central region are preparing broadleaf trees, which provide sufficient green cover and pose less danger of forest fires. Meanwhile, in Israel’s south, researchers are preparing acacia and palm seedlings, as well as fig trees, carob, and tamarisk trees.
A well-known story in the Talmud tells of Honi, who was walking along the road when he saw a man planting a carob tree. “How many years will it take for this tree to bear fruit,” he asked. The man replied, “It will not produce fruit for 70 years.”  Honi asked the man, “Do you really expect to live long enough to benefit from this tree?” The man answered, “I found a world full of carob trees. Just as my ancestors planted for me, I too am planting for my descendants.”
When Jewish National Fund was founded some 120 years ago, its founders planned for a future in which trees, vegetation, and woodland would flourish throughout the land of Israel.
Despite the fact that many of its founders did not live to see that vision fulfilled, they persisted in their plan. Today, their dream has come true, and Israel is the world’s leader in afforestation.  For this vision to continue, Jewish National Fund-USA’s continues to support Israel’s forests, ecology, and environment, to ensure a green future for the next generation.
JNF - JPost Tu Bishvat logo competition. Vote here >>


Tags Israel JNF tu bishvat KKL-JNF trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by