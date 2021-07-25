Kahana’s kashrut reforms get rabbinical backing

Two senior rabbis in the religious-Zionist community have come out in support of the kashrut reforms proposed by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana that would end the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut supervision.

On Saturday night, Rabbi Yaakov Medan, dean of the Har Etzion Yeshiva in Alon Shvut and a respected leader in the religious-Zionist community, wrote to Kahana saying that his proposed reforms would attract more food businesses to obtain kashrut supervision, and rejected arguments that the measures would undermine the Chief Rabbinate.

Last week, respected arbiter of Jewish law Rabbi Eliezer Melamed highly also expressed support for Kahana’s measures, according to the ministry.

Last Monday, Kahana announced a program of reform that would allow independent kashrut authorities to provide kashrut supervision, with the Chief Rabbinate functioning as a regulator and operating an inspection authority to oversee the work of the independent authorities.

The program would end the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut supervision, and was strongly opposed by that body and the chief rabbis. And on Thursday, several senior rabbinic figures in the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist community came out against the changes, saying largely that they could not support them since the chief rabbis oppose the changes.

In his letter, Medan said it was important to preserve the respect and honor of the Chief Rabbinate as long as it does not negatively impact the provision of effective kashrut supervision.

One rabbi who opposed the plan, Petah Tikva municipal Chief Rabbi Michah Halevy, expressed concern that since the new reforms allow for multiple independent supervision authorities, should a business lose its kashrut license from one authority due to bad practice it could swiftly apply to a different authority for a new license.

Medan wrote that care must be taken not to allow such a business to automatically obtain a license from another authority.

“I am convinced that this program will bring more businesses to use kashrut, and bring honest supervisors who are Torah scholars into the market who will work for a dignified salary which he will receive from the kashrut authority and not from the business under supervision,” the rabbi wrote.

One of the biggest deficiencies of the current system is that kashrut supervisors are paid directly by the business they supervise, a situation which the State Comptroller’s Office determined to be a prime cause of corruption, and which the High Court of Justice has ruled to end.

“We are all committed to the honor of the rabbinate and to the honor of the rabbis, but also to the mitzvah of the Torah ‘You shalt not fear any man’ when we come to strengthen such a vital and beloved mitzvah as the mitzvah of the kashrut of the food entering our mouths,” said Medan.

Last Thursday, a group of the most senior and respected conservative religious-Zionist rabbis – including Rabbi Haim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel and Rabbi Haim Steiner – wrote a letter saying that any reforms needed to be approved by the Chief Rabbinate.

They wrote that “although there is a need for improvement on specific issues, such as kashrut, everything must be done only with agreement with the Chief Rabbinate.”