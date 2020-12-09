The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kindergarten principal indicted for leaving baby in hot car, cover-up

After realizing the baby was in the car, the two prevented him from receiving medical care for over 2 hours.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 12:20
View of the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Jerusalem as they return to kindergarden on May 10, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Jerusalem as they return to kindergarden on May 10, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An indictment is expected to be filed against a kindergarten principal, 67, from Rehovot, along with a foreign caregiver from his establishment, suspected of causing grievous bodily harm to a seven-month-old baby when they forgot him in a car for 4.5 hours during intense heat, which reached temperatures of up to 50oC. 
A police investigation revealed that after realizing the baby was in the car, the two prevented him from receiving medical care and did not update his parents on his condition. 
For over 2 hours, the principal and the caregiver whom he had tasked with handling the toddler attempted to handle the situation themselves, exacerbating the severe brain damage already done to the baby.
Security footage revealed that during the two hours in which they waited, the principal unsuccessfully attempted to give the baby a bottle of formula, while the caregiver flipped the baby on his stomach, tapping on his back and pouring water over his head (a possible asphyxiation risk), before slapping the baby's face before attempting chest compressions.
The footage also revealed that the baby had been accidentally left in a van used to transport children to and from the kindergarten each day, before the principal noticed him by chance, four-and-a-half hours later.
The principal reportedly lied to the mother, telling here that the baby merely "didn't feel well" and that he had vomited. Only after the baby had been driven home by the principal, did the parents notice he was unconscious.
When the parents noticed his condition, they evacuated the baby to Kaplan Hospital in the city, where he was hospitalized in a coma, as medical staff scrambled to find out the cause for his condition, leading to an additional delay in treatment. 
The suspects' detention was extended as the investigation progressed and an indictment is expected to be served to both the principal and the caregiver.


Tags Rehovot Baby Brain damage Brain car
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by