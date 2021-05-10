KKL-JNF releases photos of Jerusalem during British Mandate

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund released photos Sunday offering a glimpse of life in Jerusalem during the early years of the British Mandate in honor of Jerusalem Day on Monday.

The pictures include prominent buildings and monuments in the city and the construction projects at the time developed by Jewish immigrants.

The campaign was done with the goal of connecting Jewish communities around the world with the city of Jerusalem.

"As we approach Jerusalem Day, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund, through a global remote tree-planting campaign, set out to connect the Jewish communities of the world, with the wonder that is the city of Jerusalem, marking 54 years since it's reunification," said Ronnie Vinnikov, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of KKL-JNF.

"These remarkable photos provide a fascinating glimpse into the life of Jewish communities in Jerusalem in those days - that were the cornerstone for more Jewish communities soon to come," he added.

"Throughout its 120 years of existence, KKL-JNF has been capturing Israel's vistas - the people, the villages, the ceremonies, etc., with the crown jewel being Jerusalem. It was of utmost importance for KKL-JNF to perpetuate the Zionist communities in those years, which were the very foundation and an inseperable part of the later to come State of Israel," said Efrat Sinai, Head of KKL-JNF's photo archive.

The photos can be found in the KKL-JNF's photo archive: https://www.kkl-jnf.org/about-kkl-jnf/kkl-jnf-photo-archive/

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}