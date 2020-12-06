The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset may require referendum for West Bank settlement withdrawal

"I intend to bring forward this bill this week,” said MK Tzvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) who chairs the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 18:55
The settlement of Kfar Eldad as seen from above. (photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The Knesset may hold an initial vote this week to require a national referendum prior to any evacuation of West Bank settlements.
The private members bill was filed with the Knesset in August and can be brought forward at this juncture if Hauser should so chose.
If approved, it would still need to pass three readings before becoming law.
The proposed legislation would extend the 2014 Knesset basic law that requires a public referendum or approval of 80 parliamentarians for any Israeli withdrawal from territory in Jerusalem or the Golan Heights.
Hauser’s bill would make the same step necessary should Israel decide to evacuate any of the 130 West Bank settlements where some settlers live.
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to resolve the Israeli Palestinian conflict had allowed for Israel to eventually annex up to 30% of the West Bank.
That annexation was suspended in exchange for Israel’s normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
In the aftermath of the suspension, right wing legislators such as Hauser, immediately to strategize about ways to protect Area C of the West Bank where all the settlements are located, including the idea of referendum.
Trump’s November 3rd electoral loss and the possibility that Israel could head to its fourth election cycle, has pushed Hauser to act now on the bill, even in advance of clear coalition support.
“Given the government’s decision to freeze preparations to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria; the Basic Law Referendum must be urgently amended so that it also applies fully and immediately to the communities of Judea and Samaria,” said Hauser, whose party is part of the coalition that makes up the government.
The coalition has yet to decide if it plans to support the bill, according to the spokesperson for its chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud). Yisrael Beytenu has already stated that it would vote in favor of the referendum.
Hauser noted that the bill was consistent with the core principle of the Trump peace plan, which recognized that the Judea and Samaria communities would be part of the State of Israel.
The coalition parties agree with the idea in principle, he said. Even the Blue and White party’s platform speaks of a referendum with regard to a withdrawal from territory, he said.
US President-elect Joe Biden does not support the annexation of West Bank settlements. He was vice president during the Obama administration which had a no tolerance attitude toward the settlements and has pressured Netanyahu into a ten-month moratorium on settlement from November 2009-September 2010.
It's unclear what pressure Biden might bring to bear on Netanyahu with regard to the settlements.
The international community and the Palestinians consistently call on Israel to evacuate the settlements and withdraw to the pre-1967 lines.
On Sunday Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud called on Israel to withdraw from all the West Bank settlements as a precondition for negotiations with the Palestinians.
“Remove the settlements and then enter into negotiations, that is the only fair play that you can achieve in having no conditions. I would ask my Israeli interlocutors to consider that condition as being essential.”
He spoke at the Manama Dialogue 2020 the British based think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies held in Bahrain this weekend.
Last week the United General Assembly passed a number of resolutions that similarly called on Israel to halt settlement activity and withdraw to the pre-1967 lines.


