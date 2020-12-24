Lawyer for Netanyahu tried to ambush judges in his trial - report

A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal team was recorded allegedly trying to set up a political ambush for the judges handling the prime minister’s public corruption trial, Channel 12’s Uvda program broadcast on Thursday night.Ariel Roth, an associate of the law firm of Amit Hadad (one of Netanyahu’s two primary lawyers along with Boaz Ben Tzur), reportedly tried to hire someone to record the judges making damaging comments about Netanyahu in order to portray them as biased. Roth explained that the goal of the operation was to cause a mistrial or at least to raise questions over the fairness of the trial.According to Uvda, they and those with whom Roth was meeting were actually setting up Roth to prove that Netanyahu’s aides and lawyers have a pattern of employing illegal or questionable methods to interfere with legal and political rivals.
Roth emphasized during the recording that they would pay hundreds of thousands of dollars if the ambushed information on the judges was truly damaging.At one point, Roth asked the person he was pitching to move from indoors to the porch, supposedly worried that someone could be eavesdropping – but those recording him had also set up a bugging device to pick up the porch conversation.It was unclear what implications the recording would have for Roth individually and for Hadad’s firm more broadly.
