Lawyer scams Holocaust survivor and flees - report

The latest complaint of fiscal fraud against Yossi Chesakov involves a couple in their 90s, including a Holocaust survivor.According to N12, Chesakov, a lawyer, has been accused by various clients of taking exorbitant advanced payments for his services, but never following through on them. Avraham Alwasher, a Holocaust survivor, and his wife, Rachel, are in their 90s. They owned a business for many years, and had a very loyal employee throughout. When they decided to close the business, they wanted to give that employee a severance pay. That's when they turned to Chesakov. Avraham Alwasher said he'd known him and even used his services before. They paid him his dues totaling NIS 83,000 and waited for the next steps. Chesakov fell off the grid."I am begging you to return our money to us," said Rachel in an interview with N12, "so we can pay our severance dues to this man -- he's asking us for it, and we have no way to pay him." Another man, Yehuda, paid NIS 3,000 in advance and has yet to receive his services or return. The police, meanwhile, have not advanced their investigation in close to a year.