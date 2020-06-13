The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lawyer who helped convict Katsav slams Netanyahu in Facebook post

A decade after being an integral part of Katsav's conviction, Amiel now points her ire towards Netanyahu, while referring to experience she had while being the state attorney.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JUNE 13, 2020 13:56
A PROTEST against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Lawyer Ronit Amiel, who was the state attorney in Moshe's Katsav - which ended in with the former Israeli president in jail for rape charges, heavily criticized the conduct of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Facebook post on Friday.
The post, which was made on her personal Facebook page, deals with Netanyahu and the way he operates in order to destroy the good name of anyone who reveals problamatic facts regarding his conduct, personality or the way he behaves.
A decade after being an integral part of Katsav's conviction, she now points to Netanyahu and refers to experience she had while being the state attorney.

"When will we realize what he's doing? It just keeps repeating," before laying out her analysis of Netanyahu's media diversion tactics.
"These are the steps: If there is a problematic event that he wants the public to forget, he sends his eunuchs to slaughter some holy cow, we all scream at the slaughtered cow and the problematic event is neglectedm," she wrote.
"It could be an embarrassing State Comptroller report on his incapability to function or an article by journalist Raviv Drucker about problematic evidence in his trial," Amiel added, referencing the journalist which Netanyahu implied deserves to be put in jail, before retracting his statement earlier this week. 

Netanyahu is a very smart man, he thinks two steps ahead and has no limits," She wrote. "We must try and go over his head. We cannot allow ourselves to be complicit in making this country fall into an abyss" 


