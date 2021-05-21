Leket Israel donates NIS 200,000 of food to Israel's southern communities

Instead, with significant help from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), Leket donated NIS 200,000 worth of food to organizations located in the southern cities of Ashdod, Ashkelon, Dimona, Yeruham and Ofakim.

“We have a responsibility to our partners to continue to provide food to those in need,” Joseph Gitler, the founder and chairman of Leket Israel said of the initiative.

“Unfortunately, at present, food rescue is not an option. However, at the same time, we have an opportunity to support small businesses impacted during these difficult times,” he added.

Leket Israel has purchased 11,000 meals to support families and small businesses in Israel's southern communities.While Leket usually collects food from IDF bases and corporate cafeterias for organizations that distribute daily meals to those in need, the security situation did not allow for the organization to do so.