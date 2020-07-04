Likud Minister Hanegbi says complaining of hunger is 'populist bulls**t'

Likud Minister-without-Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi is facing criticism after comments he made during an interview on Friday wherein he implied that people who complain of hunger and food shortages are saying that only for the benefit of populism, calling their claims "bulls**t."

When asked on Channel 12's "Ophira and Berkovich" program what he plans to do to help people in Israel who don't have enough food to eat, Hanegbi said that "this nonsense that 'people have nothing to eat' is bulls**t. There are a million unemployed, most of whom have so far received unemployment benefits and now we have to get them back to work. There are businesses that have been hit and are in dire straits, but saying 'there is nothing to eat' is populism."

After tensions calmed, he elaborated, saying that "the government and all the greatest geniuses in the treasury are trying to balance the public's needs with the needs of the impoverished. You cannot pour money indefinitely, the state does not have enough money." The tones on both sides escalated as the interviewers vehemently disagreed, saying that the comment made him seem disconnected. Hanegbi replied by telling them "you are disconnected! You don't understand what populism is. It is shouting and shouting."After tensions calmed, he elaborated, saying that "the government and all the greatest geniuses in the treasury are trying to balance the public's needs with the needs of the impoverished. You cannot pour money indefinitely, the state does not have enough money."

Hanegbi was largely criticized online, with several, mainly left-wing politicians on Twitter sharing the sentence "Ministers-without-portfolios are bulls**t."

In addition, Hanegbi's page on Wikipedia was changed temporarily to open with the words "Tzachi Hanegbi is a corrupt, opportunistic pig."

Channel 12 reported that the Minister had received dozens of furious messages from citizens over Friday night, with many saying the minister is " disconnected " and should be "ashamed of himself."

"I hope you can sleep well at night with your statements. I am poor and there are many others like me. I have no food on to give my children for Shabbat," one of the messages reads.

Opposition leader, Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid said in a tweet following Hanegbi's comments that he should "go meet the self-employed, the unemployed, the business owners whose lives have fallen apart. The only bulls**t here is the disconnected government you sit in."