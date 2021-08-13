Likud unrest grows: Politicians attack Regev over comments

A number of leading Likud MKs attacked MK Miri Regev for her comments published on Friday where she compared Sephardim to African Americans and said that the time has come to stop voting for "white people."



Former Health Minister and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, number two on the Likud list, said in an interview to Channel 20, "we don't choose parties based on ethnicity, sector, religion, race or sex. I don't think that the Likud will begin to check people's identification cards. I don't know why she said that."

He added that based on based on the Likud's most recent primary elections, the party's DNA is built from all sectors and groups.

Nir Barkat, former mayor of Jerusalem and number seven on the Likud list, said in an interview to N12 on Friday afternoon, "[Regev's comments] are divisive and have no place in the movement."

"We are a movement of the people and, thank god, we have everyone - secular, religious and traditional, Jewish and non-Jewish. We have the entire variety and choose our leaders based on their vision and on the ideals they bring with them from home," he said.