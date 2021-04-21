Barkat vows to succeed Netanyahu

Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat promised on Wednesday to be the successor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Speaking at a conference of the Association of Municipal Corporations Conference at the Herod's Hotel in Eilat, Barkat called on Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar to join a Netanyahu-led government. But he also spoke about the future of his Likud party if Netanyahu does not form a government by the May 4 deadline."If the prime minister decides to resign [from the chairmanship of Likud], I will of course enter the race for prime minister and I will win," Barkat said.