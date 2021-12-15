The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man to face legal action for threating Alroy-Preis, State Attorney warns

The State Attorney's Office sent on Wednesday a letter warning of legal action to a man who tweeted fake and vulgar accusations against Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Pries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 19:09

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 19:18
Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
A warning letter before the beginning of legal proceedings was sent to a man who posted fake news and harmful content on Twitter about the Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis, the State Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.
The man, Avichai Michael Green, tweeted extreme and vulgar threats that clearly exceeded legitimate criticism of public servants, the State Attorney's Tel Aviv District and the Unit for Civil Enforcement wrote in the letter.
Criticism of public servants is a necessary part of democracy, but Green's actions constituted a coordinated attack against Alroy Preis' actions as part of her job to safeguard public health, according to the announcement.
The tweets lead to an erosion of the public's trust in the health officials nominated to protect them, and therefore, in a pandemic, cause even more harm than usual, it said.
The warning letter is the newest development of the increasing incitement and threats against Alroy-Preis that have been going on for months.
A photo illustration showing ampoules of Covid-19 vaccine for children at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 28, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) A photo illustration showing ampoules of Covid-19 vaccine for children at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 28, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Two men were arrested in November for threatening Alroy-Preis on social media, after the Health Ministry previously established a 24/7 hotline where employees could report cases of defamation and intimidation, following a series of violent threats against senior officials.
Alroy-Preis has also been assigned a bodyguard and the Preis home has been equipped with a distress button and reinforced by other security activities for months following serious threats on her life by anti-vaxxers.


