Man with Health Ministry ties sends ex to quarantine 4 times

A man, working for one of the Health Ministry's coronavirus centers, allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend to coronavirus quarantine four times, despite there being no reason for her to quarantine, Israel Police reported Thursday.It should be noted that the man, while working in one of the Health Ministry centers worked for an external organization and not for the ministry itself. Police suspect the man of sending an official Health Ministry message to his ex-girlfriend, obligating her to enter quarantine, despite her having no contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, on four different occasions.The man, a 35-year-old resident of the north of Israel, was investigated for forgery by a public employee, breach of privacy, breach of trust and false imprisonment.Police opened the investigation after the Health Ministry reported a suspected breach of information security after receiving four appeals from the same woman asking to cancel her quarantine. The investigation findings will be passed to the State Attorney in the coming days.
