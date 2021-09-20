MDA brings back travelling sukkah to cheer staff on Sukkot

Due to the long hours Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are working dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and helping test thousands of Israelis for the virus, MDA Chabad House Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer decided to bring the spirit of Sukkot to MDA teams around the country — in the shape of a Sukka on wheels, towed by an ambulance.

Shpitzer, who is also a medic and ambulance driver, started the traveling sukkah project, called "Mitzvah on Wheels," last year.

During Hol Hamoed Sukkot, Shpitzer will drive to MDA station s all over Israel to make workers happy and enable them to say the blessing on Arba Minim.

Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"I feel very excited to bring the spirit of the holiday to MDA teams," said Shpitzer.

"It brings a lot of joy to everyone and brings workers and volunteers closer together."

MDA Director-General Eli Bin thanked Shpitzer and wished MDA workers and the Jewish People a happy holiday. "Between sampling, vaccinating, protective gear, and medical emergencies that MDA is responding to, it is heartwarming to see our people manage to stop for a minute and feel the spirit of the holiday," said Bin.

"I am full of hope that the coronavirus crisis will pass and that next Sukkot we will celebrate with no masks and no virus.