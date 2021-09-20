The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MDA brings back travelling sukkah to cheer staff on Sukkot

During Hol Hamoed Sukkot, Rabbi Shpitzer will drive a portable sukkah to MDA stations all over Israel to raise morale for workers and enable them to say the blessing on Arba Minim.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 13:29
Magen David Adom's "mitzvah on wheels" traveling sukkah. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom's "mitzvah on wheels" traveling sukkah.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Due to the long hours Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are working dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and helping test thousands of Israelis for the virus, MDA Chabad House Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer decided to bring the spirit of Sukkot to MDA teams around the country — in the shape of a Sukka on wheels, towed by an ambulance.
Shpitzer, who is also a medic and ambulance driver, started the traveling sukkah project, called "Mitzvah on Wheels," last year. 
During Hol Hamoed Sukkot, Shpitzer will drive to MDA stations all over Israel to make workers happy and enable them to say the blessing on Arba Minim.
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
"I feel very excited to bring the spirit of the holiday to MDA teams," said Shpitzer.
"It brings a lot of joy to everyone and brings workers and volunteers closer together."
MDA Director-General Eli Bin thanked Shpitzer and wished MDA workers and the Jewish People a happy holiday. "Between sampling, vaccinating, protective gear, and medical emergencies that MDA is responding to, it is heartwarming to see our people manage to stop for a minute and feel the spirit of the holiday," said Bin.
"I am full of hope that the coronavirus crisis will pass and that next Sukkot we will celebrate with no masks and no virus.


