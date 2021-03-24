The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
MDA organizes Passover food drive for needy families

By MICHAEL STARR

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 24, 2021 12:34
A Magen David Adom ambulance stands by near the Western Wall
A Magen David Adom ambulance stands by near the Western Wall
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom volunteers have begun organizing tens of thousands of meal packages for needy families, just before Passover. 

MDA has been organizing the Passover Charity program for 17 years, and this year recruited thousands of volunteers to take part. Youth and veteran volunteers gathered food items starting at the beginning of Passover week, and will finish distribution before the end of the Seder.
The packages will include basic necessities for the seder and Passover. Needy families will be given all the items for the seder plate, matzah and matzah flour, wine and juice, oil and spices, coffee, canned goods and tuna, and more, so families will be able to manage through the eight day long holiday.
"This year, our operation to gather our meals became even more important and significant than ever," said MDA director Eli Bin, because of "the health and economic crisis that befell us and has dragged many families below the poverty line."
In 2020, 268,00 new families fell into a state of "extreme poverty" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit Latet and ERI Institute reported in December. This brought the total amount of Israelis living in poverty to be just shy of 2 million. In early February, Media Line reported that almost 800,000 Israelis were out of work.
In 2020, 268,00 new families fell into a state of "extreme poverty" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit Latet and ERI Institute reported in December. This brought the total amount of Israelis living in poverty to be just shy of 2 million. In early February, The Media Line reported that almost 800,000 Israelis were out of work.


