Mekorot Chief to address Israel-UAE Conferences

Israel’s water economy is ranked fourth in the world and is rated as the best in the world in water efficiency, according to Global Water Intelligence (GWI).Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, will interview Eli Cohen, CEO of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, on the subject of ‘How Israel and the UAE can preserve water for the Middle East’ at the ‘Round Table Conference’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, that will be broadcast Wednesday on the web sites of The Jerusalem Post and The Khaleej Times. Mekorot, which is headed by Cohen and Mordechai, Chairperson of Mekorot’s Board of Directors, offers technological leadership and development capabilities to solve water challenges around the world. The half-day virtual conference will bring together prominent leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and will promote collaboration between Israeli and Emirati companies through the assistance of the global connections of the Jerusalem Post and The Khaleej Times, who are sponsoring today’s conference and a second conference in Dubai. Among The distinguished participants at today’s conference will be Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, His Excellency, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Hamed Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency, Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, and Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team and promoter of people-to-people peace diplomacy.The second conference, the ‘Israel-UAE Business Summit,’ will be held on February 23 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. Mekorot CEO Cohen will participate in a panel at the Summit, together with Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Israel’s Energy Minister, and Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Future Food Security in the UAE.The Jerusalem Post Group is the leading English-language media outlet in Israel, reporting and covering current affairs in Israel and around the world. The Khaleej Times is the leading newspaper published in the United Arab Emirates and is distributed in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
