The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mekorot Chief to address Israel-UAE Conferences

The CEO of Israel's national water company will discuss how Israel and the UAE can preserve water for the Middle East.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 12, 2021 17:14
Mekorot CEO Eli Cohen. (photo credit: OREL COHEN)
Mekorot CEO Eli Cohen.
(photo credit: OREL COHEN)
Israel’s water economy is ranked fourth in the world and is rated as the best in the world in water efficiency, according to Global Water Intelligence (GWI).
Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, will interview Eli Cohen, CEO of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, on the subject of ‘How Israel and the UAE can preserve water for the Middle East’ at the ‘Round Table Conference’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, that will be broadcast Wednesday on the web sites of The Jerusalem Post and The Khaleej Times. Mekorot, which is headed by Cohen and Mordechai, Chairperson of Mekorot’s Board of Directors, offers technological leadership and development capabilities to solve water challenges around the world.
The half-day virtual conference will bring together prominent leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, and will promote collaboration between Israeli and Emirati companies through the assistance of the global connections of the Jerusalem Post and The Khaleej Times, who are sponsoring today’s conference and a second conference in Dubai. Among The distinguished participants at today’s conference will be Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, His Excellency, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Hamed Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency, Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, and Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team and promoter of people-to-people peace diplomacy.
The second conference, the ‘Israel-UAE Business Summit,’ will be held on February 23 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. Mekorot CEO Cohen will participate in a panel at the Summit, together with Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Israel’s Energy Minister, and Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Future Food Security in the UAE.
The Jerusalem Post Group is the leading English-language media outlet in Israel, reporting and covering current affairs in Israel and around the world. The Khaleej Times is the leading newspaper published in the United Arab Emirates and is distributed in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.


Tags mekorot conference UAE water UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by