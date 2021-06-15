The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Messages from Flag March Participants: ‘Jerusalem is Ours’

Participants could be seen dancing in the streets, singing and proudly waving Israeli flags for hours as they walked the designated path and security officials stood guard.

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 15, 2021 22:03
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Amidst a sea of blue and white flags, demonstrators at the Flag March in Jerusalem Tuesday night were assertive in expressing their support for Israel and their sovereignty over Jerusalem. They also emphasized the significance of the Flag March occurring after being delayed.
Participants could be seen dancing in the streets, singing and proudly waving Israeli flags for hours as they walked the designated path and security officials stood guard.
“It’s important to come to represent ourselves. This is a natural thing that we do every year and they shouldn’t stop us. I’m proud to be here” said sixteen-year-old Evan Goldstein.
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (Photo Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS + MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (Photo Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS + MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Many of the marchers were teenagers who came with friends to express their support for the March.
Sixteen-year-old Norah Shafr proclaimed, “It’s important to show national pride and that the Arabs aren’t winning. We are the ones that are in charge. We should be able to come to Jerusalem with our flags and be proud of it. Jerusalem is ours and we shouldn’t be scared.”
Another teenager, Ben Goldman, said “I came today for Israel. To support my country against Hamas.”
Marchers also referenced the violence last month as a reason for demonstrating.
“I live in Ashdod and in Ashdod there were bombs falling from the sky. I didn’t do anything. I just live in Ashdod. So why do they attack me?” said Kelsey Asulin.
Many participants were also heartened by the show of support, as crowds numbered in the thousands.
“It feels good to see all these people come together in support,” said Miles Zegev.
Demonstrators were adamant in their responsibility to demonstrate and the positive message they believe it sent.
Yaron Shor, waving a flag, emphasized his belief that demonstrators should be allowed to proudly march without disruption, describing the alternative as "unbearable." Shor described, “We are not trying to put our finger in the eye of anyone. I know that there is a lot of violence from one side, but violence cannot change reality. The reality is that Jerusalem is united under Israel and this will never change.”
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (Photo Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (Photo Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)


Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount al-aqsa Damascus gate Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by