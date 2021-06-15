Messages from Flag March Participants: ‘Jerusalem is Ours’

Amidst a sea of blue and white flags, demonstrators at the Flag March in Jerusalem Tuesday night were assertive in expressing their support for Israel and their sovereignty over Jerusalem. They also emphasized the significance of the Flag March occurring after being delayed.

Participants could be seen dancing in the streets, singing and proudly waving Israeli flags for hours as they walked the designated path and security officials stood guard.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (Photo Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS + MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Many of the marchers were teenagers who came with friends to express their support for the March. “It’s important to come to represent ourselves. This is a natural thing that we do every year and they shouldn’t stop us. I’m proud to be here” said sixteen-year-old Evan Goldstein.Many of the marchers were teenagers who came with friends to express their support for the March.

Sixteen-year-old Norah Shafr proclaimed, “It’s important to show national pride and that the Arabs aren’t winning. We are the ones that are in charge. We should be able to come to Jerusalem with our flags and be proud of it. Jerusalem is ours and we shouldn’t be scared.”

Another teenager, Ben Goldman, said “I came today for Israel. To support my country against Hamas.”

Marchers also referenced the violence last month as a reason for demonstrating.

“I live in Ashdod and in Ashdod there were bombs falling from the sky. I didn’t do anything. I just live in Ashdod. So why do they attack me?” said Kelsey Asulin.

Many participants were also heartened by the show of support, as crowds numbered in the thousands.

“It feels good to see all these people come together in support,” said Miles Zegev.

Demonstrators were adamant in their responsibility to demonstrate and the positive message they believe it sent.