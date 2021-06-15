The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in Jerusalem ahead of flag march

The clashes began just two hours before Jewish groups planned to march to the Damascus Gate.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 15, 2021 16:34
Israel Border Police officers stand guard at the Damascus Gate (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces by Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon mere hours ahead of a flag march planned by Jewish groups to march through the Old City, according to Palestinian media.
 
Videos from the scene showed a small crowd clashing with security forces in the area in front of the Damascus Gate. Two Palestinians were arrested after attacking police, according to Palestinian reports. The clashes seemed to end after a few minutes.
The clashes began just two hours before Jewish groups planned to march to the Damascus Gate and then continue to the Western Wall in a march similar to the Flag March traditionally conducted and originally planned for Jerusalem Day. This year, the traditional march was adjusted and then cancelled amid high tensions followed by the breakout of Operation Guardian of the Walls.
 
Security forces were deployed throughout the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday and iron barriers were erected in order to prevent Palestinians from reaching the Damascus Gate.
On the Temple Mount, Israeli security forces were deployed heavily. At least two Palestinians were arrested and four others were removed from the Temple Mount, according to Palestinian reports.
Some 54 Jews, including former MK Yehuda Glick, visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media.
The rescheduled march will set out at 5:30 p.m. from Hanevi’im Street and go through Sultan Suliman Street before arriving at the Damascus Gate, where group dancing with Israeli flags will take place. Participants will then march through the Jaffa Gate towards the Western Wall, with some groups going through the Muslim Quarter and other groups going through the Jewish Quarter.
Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups have warned against holding the march, threatening to reignite the conflict against Israel if the march takes place.
Palestinian terrorist groups called on Palestinians to gather in Jerusalem at the al-Aqsa Mosque in order to confront the flag march.
The Flag March was originally planned for last Thursday, but was delayed after police withdrew permission for the march to take place, due to security concerns. Right-wing politicians and groups expressed outrage at the decision, saying that officials had "surrendered to terrorism."
Operation Guardian of the Walls was sparked after weeks of tensions surrounding the Temple Mount and planned evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem exploded on Jerusalem Day, when Hamas fired a number of rockets towards Jerusalem. After 11 days of rocket fire from Gaza towards southern and central Israel and intense IDF strikes on the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire was reached between Hamas and Israel.


