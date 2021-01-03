Michaeli, Shmuli likely to face off for Labor leader

MK Merav Michaeli announced on Sunday that she will run for the Labor Party leadership that is being vacated by Amir Peretz.MK Itzik Shmuli is expected to join the race as early as Monday. Another possible candidate is former prime minister and Labor leader Ehud Barak, who is being wooed by Histadrut official Pini Kabalo and other Labor activists. Labor will be the only party to elect its leader and Knesset candidates ahead of the March 23 election, after the Tel Aviv District Court decided on Sunday that a move by Peretz to cancel the party's primaries was illegal.Six weeks ago, Labor’s convention decided by a 66% to 33% vote to cancel its primaries for the party’s chairmanship and Knesset candidates, shifting the right to vote away from the 44,000 Labor members and giving it to the 3,800 activists eligible to vote at the convention.The delegates to the convention, who are dominated by supporters of Peretz, also voted to authorize him to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties. That proposal passed by a vote of 69% to 30%.The judges threw out that decision on Sunday, ruling in favor of a lawsuit by MK Merav Michaeli against Peretz."Democracy won, the truth won, justice won, and we won," Michaeli said. "It was not an easy battle. We were up against the powerful and well-funded party apparatus that controls Labor's resources. We achieved the justice that we so needed to achieve."
Sources close to Peretz said they were surprised by the ruling and that they might appeal it to the Supreme Court."We will study the ruling and decide how to act on it," a Peretz spokesman said.