The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Michaeli, Shmuli likely to face off for Labor leader

Court forces election's only primaries.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 3, 2021 19:15
Merav-Michaeli (photo credit: (AICF/CHRIS LEE))
Merav-Michaeli
(photo credit: (AICF/CHRIS LEE))
MK Merav Michaeli announced on Sunday that she will run for the Labor Party leadership that is being vacated by Amir Peretz.
MK Itzik Shmuli is expected to join the race as early as Monday. Another possible candidate is former prime minister and Labor leader Ehud Barak, who is being wooed by Histadrut official Pini Kabalo and other Labor activists.
Labor will be the only party to elect its leader and Knesset candidates ahead of the March 23 election, after the Tel Aviv District Court decided on Sunday that a move by Peretz to cancel the party's primaries was illegal.
Six weeks ago, Labor’s convention decided by a 66% to 33% vote to cancel its primaries for the party’s chairmanship and Knesset candidates, shifting the right to vote away from the 44,000 Labor members and giving it to the 3,800 activists eligible to vote at the convention.
The delegates to the convention, who are dominated by supporters of Peretz, also voted to authorize him to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties. That proposal passed by a vote of 69% to 30%.
The judges threw out that decision on Sunday, ruling in favor of a lawsuit by MK Merav Michaeli against Peretz.
"Democracy won, the truth won, justice won, and we won," Michaeli said. "It was not an easy battle. We were up against the powerful and well-funded party apparatus that controls Labor's resources. We achieved the justice that we so needed to achieve."
Sources close to Peretz said they were surprised by the ruling and that they might appeal it to the Supreme Court.
"We will study the ruling and decide how to act on it," a Peretz spokesman said.



Tags Itzik Shmuli Merav Michaeli leadership
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by