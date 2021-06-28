Minister demands religious councils increase women representation

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana has demanded that municipal authorities and local rabbinates increase the number of women representatives on local religious councils, as he sets about reestablishing these panels.

In the past, members of the 132 religious councils around the country have been overwhelmingly male, and Kahana is now seeking to address this situation, given that the council's services and operations affect women and men equally.

In the religious councils established between the 2013 and 2018 municipal elections, just 17% of council members were women.

But in 2016 the attorney-general insisted that women constitute at least 20-33% of council members, depending on the size of the council, although this decision only became operative after the 2018 municipal elections.

The selection of religious council members must be completed within a year of the last municipal elections, but due to the two year political crisis and four general elections, the councils could not be established, resulting in most of them being run by appointees of the Religious Services Ministry.

Kahana is now seeking to reform the religious councils and told local municipal authorities and local rabbinates in a letter this week that they must comply with the attorney-general’s instructions on female representation.

He added that he also wishes to see large numbers of women serving as chairs of the councils.

“I see paramount importance in appointing women to religious councils and integrating women into key administrative positions in the religious councils,” Kahana said in a letter sent on Monday to local municipal authorities and rabbinates.

“The local municipal authority is asked to give appropriate representation to women on the religious council... and as far as possible, nominate qualified women for the position of chair of the council,” he added.

Local religious councils run religious services as branches of the Religious Services Ministry in their jurisdiction, and provide various religious functions such as marriage registration, kashrut supervision, burial oversight, mikveh (ritual bath) management and more.

The members of local religious councils are selected by the local municipal council, which nominates 45% of council members, the religious services minister who also nominates 45% and the local municipal rabbi who nominates 10% of council members.

The law gives a veto to all three institutions selecting council members over all candidates, and if there is a deadlock, as frequently happens, the minister can select an appointee to run the council in the absence of a full complement of members.

Local religious councils are funded jointly by the local municipal authority – 60% – and the Religious Services Ministry – 40%.