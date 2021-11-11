The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MKs vow to fix COVID travel rules for family members of Israelis

Israel’s borders have remained closed to foreign nationals for over 20 months throughout the pandemic, and special permits allowing first-degree relatives to visit can no longer be obtained.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 14:32

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 14:33
Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A special hearing on the difficulties encountered under the current coronavirus travel regulations by family members of Israeli citizens who wish to visit them will be held at the Knesset in the upcoming days, chairman of the Law and Constitution Committee Gilad Kariv said Thursday.
The committee devoted part of its session to listening to the problems raised by representatives of the civil societies familiar with the issue, including former MK Dov Lipman, founder of NGO Yad L’Olim, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh and Ronen Foxman from Nefesh B'Nefesh.
“We will hold a serious discussion about this,” Kariv vowed, adding that the hearing will take place either before its committee or the one devoted to interior affairs and a date will be set as soon as the question of which forum is more appropriate is decided.
Israel’s borders have remained closed to foreign nationals for over 20 months throughout the pandemic. Some exceptions were allowed for close family members to attend lifecycle events or visiting lone-soldiers, and in April, a special procedure was established to allow vaccinated or recovered first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens to receive permission to enter the country.
In September, however, the Health Ministry changed its criteria to consider an individual vaccinated or recovered. To meet them, people need to have been inoculated twice within the previous six months, vaccinated with a booster, recovered with one shot or recovered within six months.
TRAVELERS LEAVING Israel this week queue up at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) TRAVELERS LEAVING Israel this week queue up at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Beginning November 1, the country reopened its skies to foreign visitors who fulfill these conditions – requiring, in the case of recovered tourists, to present an electronic recovery certificate. At the same time, it canceled the possibility of applying for special permissions as first-degree relatives.
Practically, this has left many who were able to visit Israel under the previous system, with no possibility to do so now, either because they do not meet the criteria – boosters are still not widely available – or because they cannot prove they do.
Israel is part of the European Union Digital COVID Certificate Consortium which includes over 40 countries that provide mutually recognized electronic documentation. For individuals who are not from these countries, Israeli authorities consider the recovery certificates too easy to forge, and therefore they are not recognized.
Yad L’Olim – whose mission is to help olim in their new life in Israel, including in navigating coronavirus bureaucracy - receives dozens of requests for help every day, Lipman said during the meeting.
In order to emphasize the absurdity of the situation, he shared the story of a grandmother in the US, recovered and vaccinated with two shots – but more than six months earlier – who reached out to the NGO earlier in the day because she would not be able to attend her granddaughter wedding in Israel in two weeks.
“She raised her granddaughter to be Zionistic and to move to Israel, now the granddaughter is getting married to a fellow immigrant who came to serve as a lone soldier, and we are preventing her grandmother from attending,” he said.
During the committee’s hearing, Health Ministry’s Director of the International Relations Division Asher Shalmon noted that most countries in the world outside the EU program do not accept recovery certificates.
However, while “it is true that other countries don’t allow recovered to enter, countries like the USA allow people vaccinated more than 180 days earlier to enter,” Lipman noted after the meeting. “If we allowed that, it would take care of most of our issues with those recovered.”
“The USA also allows everyone under 18 to enter no matter what,” he added. “That is one if the greatest issues that we have - children not being able to visit Israel.”
Lipman stressed that a possible solution would be to require those who are recovered to undergo a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood upon their arrival in Israel.
The opportunity to expand the list of exceptional situations to receive special approval to enter the country will also be examined in the upcoming Knesset hearing.
At the moment, only the parents of a groom or a bride can apply for permission to visit Israel without meeting the vaccination/recovery criteria, while no exception is considered for other relatives or other occasions, including births or bar/bat mitzvahs.
Foxman also stressed that individuals who are making aliyah often encounter problems in boarding their flights because their special status as foreigners who are about to become Israeli citizens is not recognized under the COVID travel outline and therefore they are not able to present the required documentation to the airlines.
“Jews around the world are feeling that Israel has closed its doors on them and we must be sensitive to this,” said Cotler-Wulsh. “These people have given Israel their most precious possession, their children, and now after finally opening the doors for them to come we have closed them again.”
Kariv and MK Simon Davidson, himself an immigrant to Israel from the former Soviet Union, vowed to look at the issues seriously and find a solution.
“The significance of this topic is crucial to the State of Israel and for the future of the Jewish people,” Davidson said. “We promise that we are not going to leave this issue aside, it is important for me personally and for the members of this committee.”


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Tourism travel olim Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by