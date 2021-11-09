The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Will a fifth COVID-19 wave enter Israel with the two-shot tourists? - analysis

The Health and Tourism ministries announced a new policy that will allow entry to small tour groups even if the travelers do not qualify as fully vaccinated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 19:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 19:31
TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
COVID-19 variants enter Israel from Ben-Gurion Airport, so allowing tourists with only two vaccinations into the country could spark a fifth wave of the pandemic, according to some health experts.
The Health and Tourism ministries announced on Monday a new policy that will allow small tour groups of between four and 50 people into Israel, even if the travelers do not qualify as fully vaccinated according to the standards of the Israeli Health Ministry.
Israelis are only considered fully vaccinated if they were double inoculated within the last six months or received a booster shot since then.
The head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, said the decision was made in collaboration with health officials and that these tourists would have sufficient restrictions, including only being allowed to travel in capsules, daily antigen testing and more.
However, “From all aspects it is not a good decision,” stressed Prof. Yehuda Adler, a specialist in cardiology interna
Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
He said the move will likely cause a variant to enter Israel, could cause Israelis who require quarantine to skip it because why should they isolate if tourists don’t have to, and will increase frustration among the population with the government which is essentially delivering the message that they trust tourists more than their own people.
Let’s start with the variant: Is there a chance that tourists will bring a potentially dangerous mutation into the country? The answer is yes.
All of Israel’s previous waves were sparked by a variant that was brought in through the airport, including the Delta wave, which was specifically caused by unvaccinated children who failed to isolate.
Multiple studies in Israel and abroad have shown that mRNA vaccines wane after around four to six months, making individuals more susceptible to contracting the virus. In Western Europe, where the country was slow to promote the third jab and yet fully opened, cases are rapidly rising.
“From the moment you open your borders, you are at the mercy of a variant,” said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University. He said that tourism is important to the country and knowing these travelers will be frequently tested is “to some extent reassuring.”
Nonetheless, allowing people who could be carrying a variant into Israel, even if it is caught early, could cause another outbreak.
Though Cohen did note that even in countries that had a strict policy of keeping their borders shut, COVID-19 made it through.
So, the larger issue is the message that this sends to the public.
In Israel, the government has stressed that Green Passes are only available to people who have received the booster. Letting in people who don’t have it is contradictory and will feel unfair to many citizens. After all, Israelis who do not have the third shot must enter quarantine when returning from abroad.
“I am not fully convinced of the epidemiological validity of this decision,” Cohen said.
He and Adler stressed it is likely that when Israelis realize tourists are having an easier time than them, some of them may revert back to their old practice of skipping the required isolation period.
In previous waves, the Health Ministry reported that as many as two-thirds of Israelis did not quarantine on return from abroad, and at different stages of the pandemic, were responsible for a high percentage of new cases.
Israelis who break quarantine would not have the same rules as these tourist capsules, and therefore infection would be less likely to be caught.
Finally, while infection is low in the country – so low that the government announced today it is lifting all restrictions, including the masking requirement in open areas beginning on Thursday – the reproduction rate or “R” is on the rise.
Cohen said it is too early to tell if the rate, which is at 0.89 and indicates how many people one sick person infects, is dangerously rising or if the higher number is a result of random and small outbreak.
“We should not talk about a fifth wave until the R is 1.2 or more for at least a week,” he said.
But he noted that what is riskier is that the fourth wave is not really over.
There are still more than 500 new cases per day and close to 200 patients in serious condition in Israel’s hospitals
“The fourth wave is on the decline, but COVID-19 is not really over,” Cohen stressed. “We are running a marathon and have to learn to live alongside the virus, but at the same time we must maintain vigilance and be very careful.”


Tags Tourism COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by