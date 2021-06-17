Mnuchin, Friedman opening investment office in Tel Aviv

Former US secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin is opening an office of his new investment fund Liberty Strategic in Tel Aviv, to be led by US former ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“We’re opening an office here because of the extraordinary technology, especially in cybersecurity and fintech, which are major areas of interest for us,” Mnuchin said, from a conference room in a Tel Aviv hi-rise, overlooking the city with a sea view.

Mnuchin said Liberty Strategic is looking to make major investments in “proven technology and business models where there can still be enormous amounts of growth,” but is not a venture capital fund.

The former secretary touted his own experience overseeing cybersecurity for the entire financial services industry of the US, as well as the IRS, and is seeking to invest in companies in related fields.

“We hope to be considered one of the best strategic partners in these areas,” he said, adding that in Israel, “there is a lot of great technology and we think we can grow businesses.”

Israel’s tech sector remains strong and was not at all impacted by the political instability of recent years, Mnuchin asserted.

“It is as robust as anything I’ve seen in the sheer size and number of start-ups coming out of Israel and amount of capital being invested,” he stated. “We just heard a statistic that investments in the first six months of this year were as much as the investments of all of 2020.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Friedman said that leading Mnuchin’s investment office in Israel is the rare job that combines business with working for a cause in which he strongly believes.

“I love this country, and the last four years have been just a blessing to be here – and I want to participate in the further growth of Israel,” he remarked. “This is the growth of Israel; this is part of what makes the country great. It is a job creator, a growth creator, and an area about Israel that the world admires.”

As for working with Mnuchin, Friedman said: “I wanted to get involved with the smartest guys.”

Mnuchin would not say whether the rumors that former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen is joining his venture are true, saying that Cohen is “considering a lot of different things.”

But the former treasury secretary had high praise for Cohen, who he called a “terrific friend” and said they worked closely together because the Mossad is one of America's closest intelligence-sharing partners. Mnuchin said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of his time was spent on national security issues.

Steve Munchin and David Friedman's meeting (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)