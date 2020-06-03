More businesses made eligible for NIS 3,500 coronavirus grant

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to give the grant to businesses who brought back workers from unpaid leave from as early as April 19, instead of the previous date of May 1.

"Once the law for encouraging employment was approved by the government and first reading in the Knesset without any change, we considered the subject and in consultations with Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni, Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar and Blue and White faction Chairman Eitan Ginzberg, it was decided to add these employers to the grant law after they opened their businesses in this period according to government regulations," said Katz.

The extension of the law will be carried out as part of the legislative process in the Knesset and discussions in the Finance Committee. NIS 500 million will be set aside for employers as part of the plan.

The Finance Ministry revealed detailed plans last week to encourage businesses to bring their employees back to work by offering grants for each worker that returns to the workforce as coronavirus restrictions are quickly eased.

The original draft proposal published by Katz aims to provide employers with grants worth NIS 7,500 for every employee who returns to the workplace after June 1. For employees who recommenced work after April 19, employers will receive NIS 3,500 per worker.

The grants will be paid by the Israel Tax Authority to employers from July in four installments over four months, and will depend on employers and employees informing the Israeli Employment Service regarding their return to work.

