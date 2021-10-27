The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

More endangered Israeli vultures found poisoned to death in the South

This brings the number of killed vultures to 12, effectively cutting the Israeli population down by 6%.

By SHIRA SILKOFF, AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 16:13
An endangered vulture is found dead from poisoning in Israel's South, on October 27, 2021. (photo credit: Gal Margalit)
An endangered vulture is found dead from poisoning in Israel's South, on October 27, 2021.
(photo credit: Gal Margalit)
Three poisoned vultures were found in Israel's South on Wednesday in the same area nine other dead vultures were found on Sunday, bringing the total number of dead vultures to 12 and effectively culling the Israeli vulture population by 6%, the Nature and Parks Authority revealed.
One of the vultures, a two-year-old designated T66, was found near the bodies of two dead dogs.
The nine dead vultures found Sunday in the south of the country, near Nahal Kina and Nahal Kamir, were discovered after information regarding the poisoning was received by the Nature and Parks Authority via chips that had been placed on the vultures.
Upon receiving the data transmitted by the chips, Nature and Park Authority inspectors traveled to the area and discovered the nine vulture carcasses, along with the remains of a goat, which is suspected to have been the source of the poisoning.
Both the goat and the birds will be taken to a veterinary institute in Beit Dagan for further inspection, and inspectors are scanning the area for further information and evidence, along with a poison detection dog. An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Nature and Parks Authority, at the end of which, a complaint will be filed with the police.
Nature and Parks Authority investigators discovered the remains of nine endangered vultures in southern Israel after they were poisoned and killed, October 24, 2021 (credit: EYAL BEN GIAT / NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)Nature and Parks Authority investigators discovered the remains of nine endangered vultures in southern Israel after they were poisoned and killed, October 24, 2021 (credit: EYAL BEN GIAT / NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
On the chance that there is poisoned meat still in the area, feeding stations have been set up close by in order to prevent additional birds from ingesting the poison. 
"This is a very serious and difficult event which significantly harms the vulture population in the south," said a spokesperson for the Nature and Parks Authority.
Responding to the incident, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) highlighted the extent to which the poison attack has damaged the vulture population.
"Today there are around 200 vultures in Israel. Nine vultures account for almost 5% of the entire population in the country," the organization stated.
"The poisoning of vultures continues, and each time we are shocked anew," the statement continued. "Until the law is changed it will be very difficult to catch the perpetrators, and even if they are caught, it is doubtful whether they will be prosecuted."
In November 2020, a report published by the Environmental Protection Ministry stated that "malicious poisoning incidents are the biggest and most crucial threat to the existence of vultures in our country. Of the 213 vultures injured between 2001-2015, about 40% were affected by poisoning incidents. Seventy-four deaths from unknown causes must also be added to this, as it is estimated they were caused by poison."
Vultures maintain steady life-long monogamous relationships and raise their chicks together, making the effect of the poisoning severe.
In 2019, a man was arrested in the Golan Heights for poisoning eight endangered vultures.
In 2014, a vulture was among 25 wild animals killed in another intentional poisoning attack. 
It is not just vultures that are affected every year by intentional poisoning, however. In July of this year, an estimated 20 wild animals, including an endangered white-tailed eagle, were killed through the deliberate use of an illegal pesticide. 
A study conducted by the Science Division of the Nature and Parks Authority has shown that on average, there are 120 malicious poisoning attempts each year, causing a death toll in the hundreds. Most of the poisonings are carried out through the use of illegal pesticides, with the perpetrator spreading it on food, causing animals to ingest it. 
It is estimated that since the 1950s, the extinction of several species in the region has been directly caused by the use of poisonous pesticides. 
Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.


Tags wildlife in israel animals poison endangered wildlife
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by