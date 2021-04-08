Moroccan Ambassador to Israel celebrates Mimouna with Israelis - watch

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod celebrated this year's Mimouna, which took place on Saturday night, honoring a special guest: Moroccan Ambassador to Israel Mr. Abderrahim Beyyoudh. Beyyoudh is a vetern diplomat hwo has previously served at posts in New York, Washington DC, Amsterdam and London."Your holiday is our holiday," he said, emphasizing the historic position he's been given in bridging Morocco and Israel. Mimouna is the Moroccan Jewish festival held on the evening and day following the last day of Passover. Celebrating the holiday, as well as the new ability to eat chametz products again, the Mimouna is commonly filled with food, music, and dancing. The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod has been bridging Israelis with their heritage since 1994, preserving and performing the music that encapsulated the Jewish golden age in Spain.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The concert of the evening was conducted by Rafi Bitton, and was led by vocalist Binyamin Buzaglo. Buzaglo performed a song which was written by the head of the Moroccan delegation, celebrating the diplomatic normalization between the two countries. In a similar move, Israeli and Moroccan students virtually celebrated mimouna together on Saturday night in an event organized by the governments of both countries. Elsewhere, in Washington DC, the Israeli and Moroccan came together in a joint celebration of Mimouna. The chief rabbi of Ashdod, Rabbi Haim Pinto, recited a blessing for the kingdom of Morocco, and for King Muhammed V at its helm, as well as greetings of wellbeing for his family. The night included a video message from King Muhammed V, and footage of the entire evening will be broadcast in Morocco.