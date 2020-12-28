Moroccan delegation arrives in Israel

A Moroccan diplomatic delegation was in Israel on Monday for the first time since normalization between the countries was announced earlier this month.The delegation, which landed in Israel on Sunday night, plans to work towards reopening the Moroccan liaison office in Tel Aviv, which it has held onto for the past 20 years since Rabat cut official ties. Israel has also retained its closed office in Morocco.invited Morocco's King Mohammed VI to visit Israel, in a phone conversation over the weekend.Netanyahu's office characterized the conversation as "warm and friendly," and taking place in French, English, Hebrew and Arabic.During last week’s visit to Rabat by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and White House Special Adviser Jared Kushner led an Israeli-US delegation to Rabat, the countries committed reopening the offices within two weeks, which would mean next week.The Moroccan delegation is also expected to prepare for a high-level delegation to come to Israel at a later date that is still undetermined.The Moroccan diplomats have meetings scheduled in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, but they do not have any public events or statements on their agenda.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
"This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship," Netanyahu told the king, quoting from the movie "Casablanca."The Ben-Shabbat and Kushner delegation took the first-ever direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat and signed Israel and Morocco signed four bilateral agreements on civil aviation, visa exemption for official passport holders, water and finance.Morocco reestablished diplomatic relations with Israel in December, under the framework of the Abraham Accords, by which the US negotiated normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.The US recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed former Spanish colony, making it the first country other than Morocco to do so.Israel and Morocco first forged diplomatic relations in 1994, though the countries had unofficial relations for decades before that. They did not have full diplomatic ties, and the new relations are resuming from that point, moving towards full diplomatic relations.Morocco broke off ties with Israel during the Second Intifada in 2000, but in recent years, tens of thousands of Israelis have visited the North African state each year. Morocco's Tourism Minister told Yediot Aharonot this week that she would like to see that number go up to 200,000.An estimated 1 million Israeli Jews have roots in Morocco.In his call with Netanyahu, King Mohammed emphasized the importance of the ties between his country and Jews of Moroccan origin.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.