Most beaches declared clean at end of summer following awareness campaign

As part of its initiative the Environmental Protection Ministry helps the local authorities with enforcement activities on Israel's beaches during the summer months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 14:59
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, Aug. 4, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, Aug. 4, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Israel's beaches were found clean this summer, according to the Environmental Protection Ministry, an improvement over last year's 62%.
This follows an awareness campaign aimed to encourage Israelis not to use disposable dishes at the beach, as well as picking up any other garbage they might have left during their visit.
This data comes from the the Clean Coast Index, which was made to evaluate how clean beaches are at two week intervals and help develop ways to decrease litter on Israel's beaches. The index was developed after it was discovered that local authorities were neglecting "undeclared" beaches (where swimming is forbidden because there are no lifeguards), despite still being responsible for all beaches.
As part of its initiative, the Environmental Protection Ministry helps the local authorities keep their beaches clean during the summer months by proving extra police officers who can help deter people from littering the beaches. About 2,587 fines were given out during the summer, 774 of which were for littering.
Roughly two thirds of the litter on beaches is caused by beach-goers littering, with the remaining third being washed ashore from the sea itself.
"The hazard of marine litter is significant, and visible on all Israeli shores. Throughout the summer, the Ministry of Environmental Protection worked to increase beach cleanliness through outreach activities and by supporting coastal authorities in cleaning and enforcement activities," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel.
"The results of the many efforts are reflected in the data of the last Clean Coast Index for the summer period. The MoEP will continue to invest, support, and find solutions that will reduce pollution and garbage on all of our beaches. I urge the public to continue to come and enjoy our wonderful beaches,  while reducing the use of disposable plastics and of course leaving a clean beach."
Since the start of the year, 53% of beaches were rated at least clean, at least 70% of the time.


