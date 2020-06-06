Beaches close as Israelis flock to coast

Several beaches closed on Saturday morning due to too many visitors and in an effort to follow coronavirus reguations set forth by the Health Ministry. All 15 Kineret beaches were closed on Saturday morning due to the congestion of approximately 50,000 visitors.Beaches throughout Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Emek Hefer and several other cities throughout Israel closed once they reached capacity. Tens of thousands of people headed outside to enjoy the nice weather at nature reserves, national parks and hiking sites on Saturday.A 60-year-old woman was evacuated from a beach in Herzliya in critical condition after practically drowning.