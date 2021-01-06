The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Inclusive Hebrew officially arrives at the Knesset

The Advancement for Women and Gender Equality committee welcomes those who enter with a new sign that reads "Bruchot Habaot," acknowledging genders other than males.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
JANUARY 6, 2021 03:52
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked is seen guesturing amid the preliminary vote to dissolve the Knesset on December 2, 2020. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked is seen guesturing amid the preliminary vote to dissolve the Knesset on December 2, 2020.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
 Multi-gendered Hebrew has made its debut in the Knesset. 

The Advancement for Women and Gender Equality Committee welcomes those who enter with a new sign that reads Bruchot Habaot (Welcome), acknowleding genders other than males, which is the traditional approach in Hebrew. 

עברית רב־מגדרית הגיעה לכנסת (!!!). שילוט שמקבל את פני כולןם בעברית רב־מגדרית נתלה בחדר הוועדה לקידום מעמד האישה ולשוויון...
Posted by ‎Multi-Gender Hebrew עברית רב-מגדרית‎ on Tuesday, 5 January 2021
Yisrael Betainu's MK Oded Forer revered the new sign on his Facebook page, asserting that language shapes reality. 
"Language is one of the tools for self-definition in any society," said MK Forer.
 "Gender equality starts from discourse and the way we express ourselves. Multi-gendered writing is another way to trigger the change and introduce discourse that will give women a place in the public sphere. Specifically at this time, language holds great significance when it comes to providing a space for all of society to be a part of. Language promotes an agenda."


***שפה מעצבת מציאות*** יום השפה העברית בכנסת ובוועדה לקידום מעמד האישה ולשוויון מגדרי. השימוש בשפה הוא אחד הכלים...
Posted by ‎עודד פורר - Oded Forer‎ on Monday, 4 January 2021
Israel has made significant strides regarding gender equality this year, both locally and internationally. 
In July 2020, The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved a bill meant to equalize the salary of men and women in Israel by requiring employers to publish an annual report detailing the differences in salary between women and men in the organization. 
About half a year later in December, the Foreign Ministry's "Women in Diplomacy Network" held a panel with government representatives from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, wherein they examined the role of women in diplomacy 20 years after adoption of UN Resolution 1325, which calls for the active inclusion and participation of women in promoting peace and security.
Tobias Siegal and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report. 


