Inclusive Hebrew officially arrives at the Knesset



The Advancement for Women and The Advancement for Women and Gender Equality Committee welcomes those who enter with a new sign that reads Bruchot Habaot (Welcome), acknowleding genders other than males, which is the traditional approach in Hebrew.



עברית רב־מגדרית הגיעה לכנסת (!!!). שילוט שמקבל את פני כולןם בעברית רב־מגדרית נתלה בחדר הוועדה לקידום מעמד האישה ולשוויון... Posted by ‎Multi-Gender Hebrew עברית רב-מגדרית‎ on Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Yisrael Betainu's MK Oded Forer revered the new sign on his Facebook page, asserting that language shapes reality.

"Language is one of the tools for self-definition in any society," said MK Forer.

***שפה מעצבת מציאות*** יום השפה העברית בכנסת ובוועדה לקידום מעמד האישה ולשוויון מגדרי. השימוש בשפה הוא אחד הכלים... Posted by ‎עודד פורר - Oded Forer‎ on Monday, 4 January 2021 In July 2020, The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved a bill meant to equalize the salary of men and women in Israel by requiring employers to publish an annual report detailing the differences in salary between women and men in the organization. About half a year later in December, the Foreign Ministry's "Women in Diplomacy Network" held a panel with government representatives from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, wherein they examined the role of women in diplomacy 20 years after adoption of UN Resolution 1325, which calls for the active inclusion and participation of women in promoting peace and security. Tobias Siegal and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.

