The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Muslim MK Ayman Odeh puts up Christmas tree in Knesset

“Christmas is part of the culture of people born in this country,” Odeh said.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 18:26

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 18:44
A Christmas tree ornament (photo credit: KRIS DE CURTIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A Christmas tree ornament
(photo credit: KRIS DE CURTIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Knesset got its own Christmas tree this week in the office of Joint List leader Ayman Odeh. The only Christian member of Knesset is Odeh’s Joint List colleague, Aida Touma-Sliman, who did not put up a tree. Odeh is Muslim, but he said having a Christmas tree in the Knesset was important to him.
Christmas is part of the culture of people born in this country,” Odeh said. “The Arab population is made up of Muslims, Druze and Christians, as is the Joint List faction and staff. It is natural for us to mark all the holidays of our constituents and celebrate with them.”
Odeh complained that Israel had extended its travel plan past Christmas, preventing Christians from entering the country for the holiday. He wrote the Interior Ministry, alleging discrimination because Jewish groups have been permitted to enter the country but Christian religious leaders were not given permission.
Likud MK Keti Shitrit said she had mixed feelings about there being a Christmas tree in the Knesset.
“I think it is important to be sensitive to the public and prevent there being a Christmas tree in the parliament of the Jewish state, but I also respect that there are those with other traditions,” Shitrit said. There is a long history of battles over Christmas trees at the Knesset.
Eight years ago, then Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein rejected a request from then-MK Hanna Sweid to put up a Christmas tree in a public space in the Knesset because it would be offensive to Jews and remind them of bitter memories of persecution by Christians.
THE EXTERIOR OF the Church of the Nativity and a Christmas tree at Manger Square on Christmas eve, in Bethlehem. (credit: YOSRI ALJAMAL/REUTERS)THE EXTERIOR OF the Church of the Nativity and a Christmas tree at Manger Square on Christmas eve, in Bethlehem. (credit: YOSRI ALJAMAL/REUTERS)
He also warned that it could lead to requests to display crosses and crescents along with the Knesset’s menorahs. But Edelstein said he had no problem with Sweid putting up a tree in his office or his faction room.


Tags Knesset christmas christmas tree knesset christmas tree
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eynat Guez

What do post-COVID employees want? It isn't more free snacks - opinion

 By EYNAT GUEZ
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Andrea Samuels

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by