Navy, Defense Ministry test new naval missile system

System will be integrated onto the Sa'ar 5 and Sa'ar 6 corvette missile ships

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 12:18
Israeli navy patrol vessels take part in a drill simulating the targeting of an infiltrated enemy vessel and the evacuation of a patrol boat, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel November 8, 2016. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli navy patrol vessels take part in a drill simulating the targeting of an infiltrated enemy vessel and the evacuation of a patrol boat, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel November 8, 2016.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel’s Navy and the Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (MAFAT) successfully carried out a test of a new missile system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
As part of the trials, a missile was launched at a target ship that simulated an enemy vessel.
“The missile system will ensure the maritime superiority of the Navy,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Friday, adding that “the implementation of the system is a significant step in strengthening the navy and maintaining the IDF's superiority in the maritime arena.”
 
The Navy and MAFAT have conducted a series of trials to test the suitability of the missile system which will be integrated onto the Sa’ar 5 missile ships and the new Sa’ar 6 missile ships which are expected to join the navy’s missile fleet in the coming months.
According to the IDF, the missile system that was tested has more accurate and flexible attack capabilities, longer ranges, and a better ability to deal with advanced threats.
The Sa’ar 6 missile ships will defend Israel’s offshore natural gas reserves as well as other strategic maritime assets.
The new 90 meter-long ships will carry a crew of 70 sailors who will be assisted by unmanned aerial vehicles and naval helicopters. It will have a maximum speed of 24 knots with a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
They will be fitted with two Naval Iron Dome short-range defense missile launchers with 20 Tamir missile for each launcher and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile naval defense system.
In addition to interception missile defense systems the ships will also have 16 anti-ship missiles, one 76mm Oto Melara Super Rapid main gun,  two Typhoon 25mm remote weapon stations, and two 324mm torpedo launchers for MK54 Lightweight Torpedoes. Each ship will also be outfitted with cyber and electronic warfare systems and Elta’s EL/M-2248 MF-STAR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar capable of tracking both air and surface targets.
The first of the four Sa’ar 6 corvettes, the INS Magen, began her sea trials in Kiel, Germany on March 10 and at the beginning of April, the German government approved the export license for the four corvettes.
But, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe, the arrival of Israel’s first Sa’ar 6 navy corvette, the INS Magen, will be delayed.


