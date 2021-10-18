The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett: Kippa came back after Rabin assassination

A number of events were held on Sunday commemorating former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, 26 years after his death. Netanyahu announced he will not be attending Monday's official state ceremony.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 05:15
PLO CHAIRMAN Yasser Arafat shake hands with prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, as US president Bill Clinton stands between them, after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House, September 13, 1993. (photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
PLO CHAIRMAN Yasser Arafat shake hands with prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, as US president Bill Clinton stands between them, after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House, September 13, 1993.
(photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
The annual events surrounding the date of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassination were kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony produced by the Council of Zionist Israeli Pre-Army Preparation Programs.
Some 1,000 youth from over 50 pre-military programs led a ceremony on Sunday morning for the second straight year under the title "Debate as Brothers." 
The ceremony dealt with the importance of national unity and respectful discourse. Participants included Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Dalia Rabin, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Professor Yuli Tamir, poet Eliaz Cohen, former MK Tehila Friedman and others. 
"The murder of Yitzhak Rabin was one of most formative and difficult events in our lives as a nation and a state," Bennett said at the ceremony.
"Rabin's murder taught us more than a little and changed us more than a little," he said. "As a society, we learned how dangerous incitement and hatred can be."
Discussion groups gather at Rabin Square on October 17, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Discussion groups gather at Rabin Square on October 17, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
"But we also learned another lesson, [which is] the danger in slandering entire populaces, and how damaging stereotypes can be by pushing away the other," he said.
"The kippa came back onto my head after the murder," he confessed. "At the time I was a company commander in [special forces unit] Maglan and I remember the hardships aimed at the religious Zionist community. This is precisely why I returned the kippa to my head. It was my personal response, and it brought with it an important insight: To do everything in my power in order to bring people closer, remove barriers and encourage unity. We are one nation. These are not slogans, they are our prerogative," he concluded.
The Tel-Aviv Yaffo municipality building remembering 26 years since the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin. October 17, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) The Tel-Aviv Yaffo municipality building remembering 26 years since the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin. October 17, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Following the ceremony, the youth made their way to Tel Aviv's Rabin Square and hosted group discussions.
Also on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) participated in the ceremony "Remember in Song" in Gan Shmuel.
"Rabin, who hailed from the defense establishment, saw as a national leader not only the security challenges but also the importance of reaching out a strong and confident hand to the country's Arab citizens," he said at the ceremony.
"This moral imperative is especially important today, when we see the disease of violence," he continued. "We have a mission to connect the Arab community, make it a part of us, and provide all its needs," he said. 
The official day of commemoration is Monday, and the state ceremony will be held at Mount Hertzl in Jerusalem. Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would not be attending, even though previous heads of opposition traditionally participated in the ceremony.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yitzhak Rabin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by