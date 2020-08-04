Netanyahu eats falafel, supporter yells 'death to Leftists'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a surprise stop at a falafel shop in Ramle after his visit to the Home Front Command on Tuesday.Netanyahu ordered a falafel and asked the owners if they had received the government assistance that was due to them. A video of the visit was uploaded to Netanyahu's Facebook page, with the wording: "Leave the diet, go out and eat and support local businesses." In the video, supporters who had gathered outside can be seen shouting “Bibi we love you” as he left the shop. Another supporter then shouted “Bibi, death to all leftists! Leftists are bastards, Bibi, death to the left!”Netanyahu later released a statement saying that he condemns incitement from all sides, "not from outside my house at left-wing demonstrations and not in the street."