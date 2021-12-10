The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu reveals threats against his family following lifting of security

Security is set to be lifted from the Netanyahu family on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 17:29
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021
(photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family have been receiving many death threats since it was announced that their security detail would be lifted on Monday, Netanyahu said in a video posted on Twitter on Friday.
The video showed a post from the anti-Netanyahu Crime Minister organization. "On Monday, as was agreed a long time ago, the security detail will be lifted and the cars will be seized from Sara Netanyahu and her two sons," they wrote. "Expect surprises?"
As well as this post, the video also showed a photo of a letter that was sent to Netanyahu in the past few days.
"Despicable Yair," was written. "We are four Israelis abroad. We will come back to the country soon to kill you and your garbage father." the letter also went on to call Sara Netanyahu a prostitute. 
"You will die soon," it ended.
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November15, 2021.
Also shown was a clip of a far-left activist saying to Yair Netanyahu that they know that one day, he will be without security detail. "Poof, who knows [what can happen?]," he said.
Netanyahu said that he intends to file a complaint with the police because of the severity of the threats. 
"It's important to remember that Gandhi was murdered only two days after his security detail was lifted," he said.
"The writing is on the wall, we're talking about human lives. What more needs to happen?"
He ended by calling on the Security Committee to disregard their political and personal considerations and keep the security detail on Netanyahu's family.
"Don't forsake the safety of my wife and children," he said.
In a response, Crime Minister said that "while the people of Israel are being shown the insane waste of public funds on the needless security detail for the Netanyahu family, the bored leader of the opposition is inciting against those who are demanding to put a stop to the insanity."
They added that "Netanyahu is victimizing himself and lying. There is no red line that man won't cross so that his family can milk the public treasury.
"Bibi, instead of making up threats in a desperate attempt to affect the [security] committee, start looking for a car for Sarah and Yair on Yad2. The party is over."


