Netanyahu tells mayors: There are no green cities in Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered an immediate evaluation of the possibility of giving local councils authority to cut the chain of infection , including the authority to quarantine, and to act to synchronize information systems and ensure the flow of the necessary information to the councils in order to manage the areas under their responsibility, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The decision was made during a ZOOM meeting between the prime minister, some 200 municipal heads, the head of the National Security Council and the Internal Security Minister. The meeting took place on the backdrop of frustration by several mayors that they were being handed down instructions by the coronavirus cabinet but were not involved in the decision-making.

Going forward, Haim Bibas, the head of the Federation of Local Authorities, will attend coronavirus cabinet meetings.

“Many times, the cabinet makes different decisions and the mayors are told like all the citizens - through the media,” Oded Revivi, the head of the Efrat Municipal Council, told The Jerusalem Post. “Sometimes these decisions have implications on us and we need to be organized and make sure we can carry them out. We need a representative there to make this communication faster and more direct.”

Bibas said that in the meeting “we raised the challenges and bureaucratic complexities that we encounter every day in managing the crisis in our authorities.”

Revivi had spearheaded the penning of a letter that was sent to Netanyahu and signed by 100 mayors. The letter pushed for a seat at the coronavirus cabinet table for a representative of the local councils.

During the meeting, the mayors and Netanyahu stressed that only next week will the country be able to discuss the easing or tightening of the current closure. He sought the assistance of the mayors in preventing protests and achieving adherence to the Health Ministry guidelines.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The prime minister also asked the mayors to help avoid gatherings on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which takes place this Friday night and Saturday, by finding places for small, outdoor minyans to pray.

Netanyahu directed Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana to hold a special meeting on police relations and ultra-Orthodox society with ultra-Orthodox council heads, leaders and opinion-makers in order to prevent tension and increase cooperation.

If there is enough obedience on the part of the citizens, “we would end the plague,” Netanyahu told the mayors.

He addressed the recent decline in morbidity, but as in days past, expressed cautious optimism, warning that while the country is seeing a positive trend “we can once again be forced into a long and unnecessary closure at any time.”

The mayors pushed the prime minister to consider opening earlier by implementing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s traffic-light program, which would lockdown and reduce activity in red cities but also green cities to operate more freely.

The mayors also raised the idea of designating Eilat and the Dead Sea a special status that would allow limited tourism in the areas that would reduce unemployment.

"There are no green cities,” Netanyahu stressed. He said that Israel has “no choice, we must reduce morbidity” and therefore Israel is locked down. But he acknowledged that “the goal is to get to the traffic-light program again.”

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported some 4,685 new coronavirus patients out of 47,007 people screened - a 10% infection rate, down from the day before.

Some 867 patients were in serious condition, among them 241 who were intubated. The death rate was 1,818.

"We are seeing the initial effects of the closure and a decrease in the number of verified patients,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed on Wednesday. He spoke during a visit to the innovation center at Sheba Medical Center.

“However, I do not propose jumping to conclusions that it is all over, that we have won and that we can open the economy,” Edelstein stressed. “There should be no expectation of the economy opening wide up next week. It will take more time. We will not take steps just because some date has come.

“There are very small, preliminary reasons today to be encouraged,” Edelstein said. Then, like the prime minister, he added, “The public must keep the guidelines on Simchat Torah, as well. Hakafot make us happy. This year, they are a terrible danger.”

He said that the Health Ministry nor the police should have to chase after people like a game of cat and mouse.

“No one should chase after the other,” Edelstein said. “If everyone is careful, I am sure that the closure times can also be shortened.”

The purpose of Edelstein’s visit to Sheba was to present more about the Sofia coronavirus test, which is performed only using respiratory specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of having coronavirus. The FDA-approved, innovative technology provides results within 15 minutes.

He also spoke about other innovative technologies that the Health Ministry is reviewing and that could be available soon.

The presentation came against the backdrop of another day of too-few people being screened for the virus. Before Yom Kippur, between 60,000 and 70,000 people were being tested daily.

He said that one of the things that has prevented the country from consistently increasing the number of tests is laboratories, which have complained they do not have enough manpower. The Health Ministry added 70 new government-funded positions and signed contracts with private labs. However, he said this new faster test will be a game-changer in Israel’s management of coronavirus.

"Obviously the ability to perform a large amount of tests at a fast pace will change the rules of the game. This is the difference between a closed economy and closed educational institutions and a situation of open institutions and shopping centers," Edelstein said.

He said Israel will soon be able to test 100,000 people a day.

According to Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, who was also at the presentation, Israel already has the ability to test 70,000 people per day.

Following Edelstein’s presentation, Esther Admon, the head of the union of biochemists and laboratory workers, said that “the Sofia kit, which allows rapid detection in about 15 minutes of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is not 100% reliable. The sensitivity of the test in symptomatic patients is only 84%."

She stressed that if a person tests negative, an additional standard PCR test should be taken to rule out infection.