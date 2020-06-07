Netanyahu: ‘Unjust’ Al-Halak killing a ‘tragedy’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of Iyad al-Halak, an autistic man killed by Israeli forces last week, in his remarks at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.“What happened with Iyad al-Halak is a tragedy,” Netanyahu said. “This is a person with a disability, autism, who was suspected – we know it was unjustly – of being a terrorist in a very sensitive place.” Netanyahu expressed condolences to al-Halak’s family in the government’s name, and added that he thinks the entire Israeli public would do so, as well.“I expect a full investigation of this matter,” he added.The prime minister also spoke out against the men who assaulted former MK Yehudah Glick when he paid a sympathy call to the al-Halak family, calling for them to be brought to justice.Al-Halak, 32, was shot by police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 30. The officers involved believed that Halak was holding a gun, although he was actually unarmed. Police told him to stop, he fled and the officers pursued and shot him. A caretaker escorting Halak — who was autistic and on his way to a special needs institute — said she told the police numerous times that he was “disabled” before they shot him.Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana conveyed their condolences last week. Ohana said police should be trained to be able to tell if someone is disabled.Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern visited the mourning tent for al-Halak last week, along with Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. Stern said he was bringing "a message of peace and reconciliation" and expressed pain over al-Halak's death.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.