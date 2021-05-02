Netanyahu's attorney to represent families of victims of Meron disaster

A report on Kikar HaShabbat stated that Hadad would be coordinating suits filed through an emergency legal hotline set up on Saturday night.

"Following a request from rabbis and representatives of many families, Amit Hadad will lead the legal campaign for the Meron disaster, demanding public responsibility for the disaster, which many believe was written and known in advance," said the report.

According to Channel 12, Hadad's representation of the victims is a conflict of interest, as he also represents Netanyahu , who bears ministerial responsibility for the Meron incident.

Channel 12 reported that the hotline has been cutoff since the announcement on Kikar HaShabbat. The publication on Kikar HaShabbat's website has also been deleted.

